Euronext N : Euronext publishes Q2 2022 results

Q2 2022 adjusted EBITDA

Underlying operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation increased to €153.0 million, up +16.4%, primarily as a result of the consolidation of the costs from acquisitions, partially offset by continued cost control and delivery of planned synergies. On a like-for-like basis, underlying operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation increased by +3.3% compared to Q2 2021 that was positively impacted by the decrease of travel and marketing due to the pandemic. On a pro forma basis, underlying operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortisation increased by +2.6% compared to Q2 2021.

Consequently, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to €221.7 million, up +12.3% compared to Q2 2021. This represents an adjusted EBITDA margin of 59.2%, down -0.9 points compared to Q2 2021 due to ongoing strategic and integration costs. Pro forma the Borsa Italiana Group acquisition, Q2 2022 adjusted EBITDA was up +2.5% year on year1. On a like-for-like basis, adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2022 was up +1.7%, to €143.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 58.3%, down -0.4 points compared to the same perimeter in Q2 2021.

Q2 2022 net income, share of the parent company shareholders

Depreciation and amortisation accounted for €38.5 million in Q2 2022, up +23.5%, resulting from the consolidation of D&A from acquisitions. PPA related to acquired businesses accounted for €20.9 million.

Adjusted operating profit was €206.9 million, a +13.3% increase compared to Q2 2021. On a like-for- like basis, adjusted operating profit was up +2.9% compared to Q2 2021, at €134.7 million. Pro forma the Borsa Italiana Group acquisition, adjusted operating profit was up +3.6%.

€31.8 million of non-recurring expenses, including depreciation and amortisation, were reported in Q2 2022, related to the integration of the Borsa Italiana Group, the implementation of the 'Growth for Impact 2024' strategic plan and the PPA of acquired businesses.

Net financing expense for Q2 2022 was €9.1 million compared to a net financing expense of €13.0 million in Q2 2021. This decrease results from the costs of the issued debt in relation to the bridge financing of the acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group in Q2 2021.

Results from equity investments amounted to €1.2 million in Q2 2022, representing the contribution received from LCH SA, in which Euronext owns an 11.1% stake, partly offset by an impairment. As a reminder, in Q2 2021, Euronext reported €2.3 million of results from equity investments.

Income tax for Q2 2022 was €45.2 million. This translated into an effective tax rate of 27.1% for the quarter (Q2 2021: €37.2 million and 29.6% respectively).

Share of non-controlling interests mainly relating to the Borsa Italiana Group and Nord Pool amounted to €3.1 million in Q2 2022.

As a result, the reported net income, share of the parent company shareholders, increased by +37.2% for Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021, to €118.9 million. This represents a reported EPS of €1.11 basic and €1.11 fully diluted in Q2 2022, compared to €0.88 basic and €0.88 fully diluted in Q2 2021. The weighted number of shares used over the first six months of 2022 was 106,616,256 for the basic calculation and 106,802,961 for the fully diluted calculation.

Adjusted net income, share of the parent company shareholders was up +6.4% to €143.2 million. Adjusted EPS (basic) was down -6.1% in Q2 2022, at €1.34 per share, based on 106,616,256 shares for H1 2022, compared to an adjusted EPS (basic) of €1.43 per share in Q2 2021, based on 85,094,834 shares for H1 2021.

In Q2 2022, Euronext reported a net cash flow from operating activities of €76.8 million, compared to -€1.3 million in Q2 2021, reflecting lower negative changes in working capital partially offsetting the consolidation of the Borsa Italiana Group. Excluding the impact on working capital from Euronext Clearing (formerly CC&G) and Nord Pool CCP activities, net cash flow from operating activities accounted for 42.1% of EBITDA in Q2 2022.

1 Q2 2021 pro forma includes €6.5 million of non-underlying transitional income related to the Borsa Italiana Group acquisition