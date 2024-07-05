Euronext N.V.
Euronext N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date04 jul 2024 - 17:53
Statutory nameEuronext N.V.
TitleHalf-year statement of the liquidity contract of Euronext NV
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202407040000000006_20240703_ENX_Liquidity Statement.pdf(opens in a new window)

Date last update: 05 July 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Euronext NV published this content on 04 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 07:05:04 UTC.