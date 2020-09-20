Euronext N : Healthtech company Nyxoah makes debut on Euronext Brussels
HEALTHTECH COMPANY NYXOAH MAKES DEBUT ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS
Nyxoah successfully raises up to €85 million
The IPO was multiple times oversubscribed and closed ahead of schedule
Nyxoah is the first Belgian participant to Euronext's Techshare programme to carry out an IPO
Brussels, 18 September 2020 - Belgium-based healthtech company Nyxoah (ticker symbol: NYXH) today began trading on Euronext Brussels (Compartment B), with an initial market capitalisation of €364.21 million, or up to €375.26 million assuming the exercise in full of the Over-allotment Option. Nyxoah is the first Belgian alumni of TechShare, Euronext's pre-IPO programme, to go public. With this IPO, the company joins a large franchise of 89 life science companies (52 biotech and 37 medtech companies) currently listed on Euronext's markets, representing a total market capitalisation of €22 billion (per 31 August 2020).
Based in Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), Nyxoah is a healthtech company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. Nyxoah intends to use the proceeds of the IPO to conduct clinical trials in the United States, Europe and Australia, and to fund product development, R&D, marketing strategy and commercialization.
The Offering was a resounding success with international and local investors. With an Offer Price at €17.00 per share, Nyxoah's gross proceeds from the Offering will amount to approximately €73.70 million, or up to €84.75 million if the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full. With a total of 4,335,000 shares admitted to trading, Nyxoah has an initial market capitalisation of approximately €364.21 million, or up to €375.26 million if the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full.
Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer of Nyxoah, said: "The successful IPO of Nyxoah validates the unique and disruptive character of the Nyxoah solution for Obstructive Sleep Apnea and confirms the existing unmet need in this large and growing global OSA market. The concrete strong interest from leading global investors in combination with the continued support of the existing investors will enable the Company to further execute on its strategy. We warmly welcome the new investors and thank the existing ones for their trust."
To mark Nyxoah's first trading day, Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer of Nyxoah, rang the bell to open the markets in Brussels today.
Euronext
Pascal Brabant (Brussels):
+32
475 78 36 62;pbrabant@euronext.com
Nyxoah
Consilium Strategic Communications
+44
20 3709 5700;nyxoah@consilium-comms.com
About Nyxoah
Nyxoah is a healthtech company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services for sleep disordered breathing conditions. Nyxoah's lead solution is the Genio® system, a CE-validated,user-centered, next generation hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world's most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk1 and comorbidities including cardiovascular diseases, depression and stroke.
Following successful completion of the BLAST OSA study in patients with moderate to severe OSA, the Genio® system received its European CE Mark in March 2019. The Company is currently conducting the BETTER SLEEP study in Australia and New Zealand for therapy indication expansion, and a post-marketing EliSA study in Europe to confirm the long-term safety and efficacy of the Genio® system. For more information, please visit www.nyxoah.com.
Caution - CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.
About Euronext
Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €3.8 trillion in market capitalisation as of end June 2020, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates Euronext Growth® and Euronext Access®, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. Euronext provides custody and settlement services through central securities depositories in Denmark, Norway and Portugal.
1 Young T. et al: Sleep Disordered Breathing and Mortality: Eighteen-YearFollow-up of the Wisconsin Sleep Cohort, Sleep. 2008 Aug 1; 31(8): 1071-1078.
