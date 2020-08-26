Euronext N : Instabank admitted to trading at Oslo Børs

Instabank has today been admitted to trading on Merkur Market. Banks have flocked to the Oslo Børs marketplaces in recent years to finance their growth plans.

Oslo - 17 August 2020 - 'Thanks to our admission to trading at Oslo Børs, everything is now in place for new and existing shareholders to join us in achieving our growth plans. We are now traded on a well-known marketplace, and this will create increased awareness of the bank and raise its profile among investors, business partners, suppliers and customers', comments Robert Berg, the CEO of Instabank.

Fully digital bank

Instabank is a fully digital bank that offers loan products, savings and insurance to consumers in Norway, Sweden and Finland. The bank also offers payment solutions for businesses.

'We have taken strategic steps in order to become an attractive paytech partner to businesses that want to develop their business model. As a fully digital, cost-efficient bank, we have a strong competitive advantage in this market', explained Robert Berg at the bank's quarterly results presentation last Thursday.

An ever-increasing number of banks at Oslo Børs

17 banks have been admitted to listing or trading at Oslo Børs since 2015. These banks have together raised a total of NOK 10.6 billion in new equity in connection with and following their admission to listing or trading. Eleven of the banks that have been admitted to listing or trading are savings banks.

Oslo Børs is also an important source of debt capital for these banks. Their borrowing through debt instruments listed on Oslo Børs marketplaces currently totals NOK 1195 billion.

Banks listed since 2015 Market Place Year of admission Market cap (NOK billion) Equity issued (NOK billion) Norwegian Finans Holding Oslo Børs 2016 13.983 0.518 SpareBank 1 Østlandet Oslo Børs 2017 10.239 3.064 Sbanken Oslo Børs 2015 7.288 3.964 Pareto Bank Oslo Børs 2016 2.717 0.600 Sparebanken Telemark Oslo Børs 2018 1.406 0.542 Komplett Bank Oslo Børs 2017 1.379 0.929 Instabank* Merkur Market 2020 0.466 0.000 Grong Sparebank Merkur Market 2017 0.327 0.045 BRAbank Merkur Market 2017 0.299 0.434 SpareBank 1 Nordvest Oslo Børs 2017 0.243 0.120 Romsdal Sparebank Merkur Market 2020 0.227 0.000 Surnadal Sparebank Merkur Market 2018 0.217 0.074 Tysnes Sparebank Merkur Market 2017 0.170 0.080 Sunndal Sparebank Merkur Market 2018 0.154 0.045 Lillestrøm Sparebank Merkur Market 2017 0.128 0.105 Nidaros Sparebank Merkur Market 2019 0.118 0.045 Aasen Sparebank Merkur Market 2016 0.116 0.065 Total 39.478 10.629

* Close on NOTC 14 August used for market cap.

About Instabank

Instabank ASA is a fully digital bank that offers loan products, savings and insurance to consumers in Norway, Sweden and Finland. The company is a small and dynamic organization that provides customers with straightforward, digital and flexible bank solutions. Through Instabank's technology and paytech expertise, the bank also assists companies that want to innovate their business model in light of the digital transformation. The bank was founded in 2016 and is operated from Oslo.