Euronext N : LSE Q3 earnings up 2%, Refinitiv deal set to close early 2021

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said on
Friday it expects to close its $27 billion purchase of data
analytics firm Refinitiv in the first quarter of 2021 as it
posted a 2% increase in third-quarter income.
The Refinitiv deal, which will expand LSE's trading business
and make it a major distributor and creator of market data, was
announced last year but ran into regulatory hurdles in Europe as
regulators raised concerns about its market share in European
bond trading. LSE this month agreed the sale of Borsa Italiana
as part of remedies to appease the European Union's antitrust
authorities.
The exchange said Refinitiv, which is 45% owned by Reuters'
parent Thomson Reuters, is on track to hit $650 million in
annual cost savings by the end of the year.
Reporting third-quarter results, LSE said its total income
climbed to 600 million pounds for the three months ended Sept.
30, beating an analyst consensus of 592 million pounds. Its post
trade division, which includes clearing house LCH, recorded the
biggest growth at 5%.
