Euronext N : REVO Insurance S.p.A. transfers to Euronext STAR Milan

Alberto Minali, Chief Executive Officer of REVO Insurance S.p.A., said: "Out of the reverse merger of REVO Spac with Elba Assicurazioni, today REVO Insurance is born. This marks the peak of a challenging corporate trajectory we set out a year ago, but it's also the starting point of a journey that will enable us to grow, prosper and generate value for all our stakeholders. The debut on the Borsa Italiana's STAR segment, of which we are proud, and the continuous support of our shareholders, enable us to further accelerate the execution of our Business Plan by going on to offer the insurance solutions to SMEs that are the chosen target field of REVO Insurance".

REVO Insurance S.p.A. is as of today the new name of REVO, a company deriving from the Business Combination between the SPAC REVO and Elba Assicurazioni, which took place on 30 November 2021, on the Euronext Growth Milan market. The company is active in non-life insurance with a focus on specialty lines and the parametric risks business, with a special focus on the SMEs sector. REVO Insurance intends to stand out as an innovative and advanced player with a flexible business model, taking advantage of a technological leadership to optimise and streamline the risk underwriting and claims management processes.

Caption: Antonia Boccadoro, Chairwoman of REVO Insurance S.p.A. and Alberto Minali, CEO of Revo Insurance S.p.A., rang the bell during the market open ceremony this morning to celebrate the Initial Public Offering of the company.

REVO Insurance S.p.A. (www.revoinsurance.com) is an insurance company based in Italy, listed on the Euronext STAR Milan market and active in non-life insurance with a focus on specialty lines and dedicated to the special risks (specialty lines) and parametric risks business, with a special focus on the SME sector. REVO Insurance was established on 21 November 2022 due to the merger between Elba Assicurazioni S.p.A., an insurance company dedicated mainly to the surety business, and REVO SPAC, the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) which launched the business combination. REVO Insurance intends to stand out as an innovative and advanced player with a flexible business model taking advantage on a technological leadership to optimize and streamline the risk underwriting and claims management processes also through blockchain technology. REVO Insurance approach is also informed by a marked ESG vocation as essential feature of its strategic vision.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 2,000 listed issuers and around €5.7 trillion in market capitalisation as of end September 2022, it has an unmatched blue-chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets,

one of Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings

in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. The Group provides a multi-asset clearing house through Euronext Clearing, and custody and settlement services through Euronext Securities central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

