Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Euronext N.V.    ENX   NL0006294274

EURONEXT N.V.

(ENX)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/16 04:49:37 am
93.2 EUR   +0.27%
02/15EURONEXT N : Technip Energies lists on Euronext Paris
PU
02/15EURONEXT N : Pryme lists on Euronext Growth Oslo
PU
02/15EURONEXT N : Huddly lists on Euronext Growth Oslo
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Euronext N : Technip Energies lists on Euronext Paris

02/16/2021 | 04:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONTACT - Media:

CONTACT - Investor Relations:

Amsterdam

+31 20 721 41 33

Brussels

+32 2 620 15 50

+33 1 70 48 24 17

Dublin

+353 1 617 4249

Lisbon

+351 210 600 614

Oslo

+47 22 34 19 15

Paris

+33 1 70 48 24 45

TECHNIP ENERGIES LISTS ON EURONEXT PARIS

MARKET CAPITALISATION OF €1.62 BILLION

Listed emblem

Paris - 16 February 21 - Euronext today congratulates Technip Energies, a global leader in engineering and technologies supporting the energy transition, for its listing on Compartment A of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ticker code: TE).

With this listing achieved through a spin-off, Technip Energies, formerly part of TechnipFMC, thus becomes independent. With approximately 15,000 employees in 34 countries, Technip Energies enjoys leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene, as well as growing market positions in sustainable chemistry and CO2 management.

Technip Energies was listed through the admission to trading and direct listing of the 179,813,880 shares making up its equity. The reference price of Technip Energies shares was set at €9.00 per share. Market capitalisation was €1.62 billion on the day of listing.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, said: "We are proud to launch Technip Energies as a listed company, which combines our iconic past and exceptional track-record with our drive to accelerate the journey to a low carbon society. By operating as an independent company, Technip Energies will gain flexibility and growth opportunities and enhance the focus of management, resources and capital. As a result, we are fully confident in our ability to unlock further value for all our stakeholders. Today, Technip Energies is a global leading engineering and technology company ideally positioned to be the reference investment platform for the energy transition."

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, rang the bell during a virtual ceremony this morning to celebrate the listing of the company together with his team and Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chair of the Management Board of Euronext.

CONTACTS Technip Energies

Stella Fumey

+33 1 85 67 40 95

media_@technipernergies.com

Jason Hyonne

+33 1 47 78 22 89

CONTACT EURONEXT

Aurélie Cohen (Europe/Paris) :

+33 1 70 48 24 45

parispressoffice@euronext.com

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs"). For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €4.5 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2020, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates Euronext Growth® and Euronext Access®, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. Euronext provides custody and settlement services through central securities depositories in Denmark, Norway and Portugal.

For the latest news, follow us on Twitter(twitter.com/euronext)and LinkedIn(linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided "as is", without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content,

Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2021, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the

European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, "GDPR"), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: https://www.euronext.com/en/privacy-policy.

In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data:

Disclaimer

Euronext NV published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 09:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EURONEXT N.V.
02/15EURONEXT N : Technip Energies lists on Euronext Paris
PU
02/15EURONEXT N : Pryme lists on Euronext Growth Oslo
PU
02/15EURONEXT N : Huddly lists on Euronext Growth Oslo
PU
02/15EURONEXT N : UBS investment bank co-chief Novelli to join Euronext as chairman
RE
02/14Correction to Vivendi Article
DJ
02/14Vivendi to Distribute 60% of UMG to Shareholders in Spinoff by Year End
DJ
02/14Stock market operator Euronext hires UBS' Novelli as new chairman
RE
02/14EURONEXT N : Names UBS Investment Bank Executive as New Chairman
MT
02/14UBS : Karofsky to Be Sole Investment-Banking President; Euronext Nominates Novel..
DJ
02/14EURONEXT N : statement on governance evolution
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 870 M 1 055 M 1 055 M
Net income 2020 318 M 386 M 386 M
Net Debt 2020 598 M 726 M 726 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 2,28%
Capitalization 6 466 M 7 846 M 7 844 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,12x
EV / Sales 2021 7,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 069
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart EURONEXT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Euronext N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONEXT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 110,93 €
Last Close Price 92,95 €
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Giorgio Modica Chief Financial Officer
Dick M. Sluimers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alain Courbebaisse Chief Information & Technology Officer
Georges Lauchard Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONEXT N.V.3.11%7 846
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED25.88%87 266
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC9.64%72 907
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.66%62 389
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-1.58%30 501
NASDAQ6.97%23 292
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ