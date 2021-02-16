Euronext N : Technip Energies lists on Euronext Paris

CONTACT - Media:

MARKET CAPITALISATION OF €1.62 BILLION

Paris - 16 February 21 - Euronext today congratulates Technip Energies, a global leader in engineering and technologies supporting the energy transition, for its listing on Compartment A of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ticker code: TE).

With this listing achieved through a spin-off, Technip Energies, formerly part of TechnipFMC, thus becomes independent. With approximately 15,000 employees in 34 countries, Technip Energies enjoys leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene, as well as growing market positions in sustainable chemistry and CO2 management.

Technip Energies was listed through the admission to trading and direct listing of the 179,813,880 shares making up its equity. The reference price of Technip Energies shares was set at €9.00 per share. Market capitalisation was €1.62 billion on the day of listing.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, said: "We are proud to launch Technip Energies as a listed company, which combines our iconic past and exceptional track-record with our drive to accelerate the journey to a low carbon society. By operating as an independent company, Technip Energies will gain flexibility and growth opportunities and enhance the focus of management, resources and capital. As a result, we are fully confident in our ability to unlock further value for all our stakeholders. Today, Technip Energies is a global leading engineering and technology company ideally positioned to be the reference investment platform for the energy transition."

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, rang the bell during a virtual ceremony this morning to celebrate the listing of the company together with his team and Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chair of the Management Board of Euronext.

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs"). For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €4.5 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2020, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates Euronext Growth® and Euronext Access®, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. Euronext provides custody and settlement services through central securities depositories in Denmark, Norway and Portugal.

For the latest news, follow us on Twitter(twitter.com/euronext)and LinkedIn(linkedin.com/euronext).

