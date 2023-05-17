Advanced search
05:53aEuronext N.V. Annual General Meeting results
04:52aEuropean shares weighed by US debt ceiling concerns, slide in financials
05/16Euronext publishes Q1 2023 results
Euronext N.V. Annual General Meeting results

05/17/2023 | 05:53am EDT
Contacts MediaContact Investor Relations
Amsterdam+31 20 721 4133Brussels+31 20 721 4133+33 1 70 48 24 27
Dublin+33 1 70 48 24 45Lisbon+351 210 600 614 
Milan+39 02 72 42 62 12Oslo+47 41 69 59 10 
Paris+33 1 70 48 24 45   

Euronext N.V. Annual General Meeting results

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris 17 May 2023 – Euronext today announced that in its Annual General Meeting (AGM) that took place today, all items on the agenda were approved.

These items were as follows:

  1. Proposal to adopt the 2022 remuneration report
  2. Proposal to adopt the 2022 financial statements
  3. Proposal to adopt a dividend of €2.22 per ordinary share
  4. Proposal to discharge the members of the Managing Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2022
  5. Proposal to discharge the members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2022
  6. Re-appointment of Nathalie Rachou as a member of the Supervisory Board
  7. Re-appointment of Morten Thorsrud as a member of the Supervisory Board
  8. Re-appointment of Stéphane Boujnah as a member of the Managing Board
  9. Re-appointment of Daryl Byrne as a member of the Managing Board
  10. Re-appointment of Chris Topple as a member of the Managing Board
  11. Re-appointment of Isabel Ucha as a member of the Managing Board
  12. Appointment of Manuel Bento as a member of the Managing Board
  13. Appointment of Benoît van den Hove as a member of the Managing Board
  14. Proposal to appoint the external auditor
  15. Proposal to designate the Managing Board as the competent body to issue ordinary shares
  16. Proposal to designate the Managing Board as the competent body to restrict or exclude the pre-emptive rights of shareholders
  17. Proposal to authorise the Managing Board to acquire ordinary shares in the share capital of the company on behalf of the company

The payment of the annual dividend will occur on 25 May 2023, with ex-dividend on 23 May 2023 and record date on 24 May 2023.

 

CONTACTS MEDIAmediateam@euronext.com
Aurélie Cohen (Europe)+33 1 70 48 24 45parispressoffice@euronext.com
Marianne Aalders (Amsterdam)+31 20 721 41 33maalders@euronext.com
Marianne Aalders (Brussels)+31 20 721 41 33maalders@euronext.com
Sandra Machado (Lisbon)+351 210 600 614smachado@euronext.com
Andrea Monzani (Europe/Milan/Rome)+39 02 72 42 62 13italypressoffice@euronext.com
Cathrine Lorvik Segerlund (Oslo)+47 41 69 59 10clsegerlund@euronext.com
Sarah Mound (Corporate, Paris)+33 1 70 48 24 45smound@euronext.com
Coralie Patri (Europe – Corporate Services)+33 7 88 34 27 44cpatri@euronext.com
 

 

ANALYSTS & INVESTORS ir@euronext.com
Aurélie Cohen+33 1 70 48 24 27ir@euronext.com
Clément Kubiak+33 1 70 48 26 33ir@euronext.com

About Euronext
Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,930 listed equity issuers and around €6.8 trillion in market capitalisation as of end March 2023, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. The Group provides a multi-asset clearing house through Euronext Clearing, and custody and settlement services through Euronext Securities central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.
For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided “as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2023, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved. 

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: www.euronext.com/privacy-policy. In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data: for more information on your rights, please refer to: www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information. To make a request regarding the processing of your data or to unsubscribe from this press release service, please use our data subject request form at connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com.

Attachment


