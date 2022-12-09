Euronext N : announces December quarterly review results of the PSI®

Contacts Media Contact Investor Relations Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27 Dublin +33 1 70 48 24 45 Lisbon +351 210 600 614 Milan +39 02 72 42 62 12 Oslo +47 41 69 59 10 Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45

Euronext announces quarterly review results of the PSI®

Lisbon - 7 December 2022 - Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the PSI®, which will take place after markets close on Friday 16 December 2022, and be effective from Monday 19 December 2022.

Results of the Quarterly Review

PSI®

No changes in the composition of the index.

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 14 December 2022.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

Review PSI®

The PSI® is reviewed quarterly in June, September and December. The full annual review is in March.

Next Index Steering Committee Review: 8 March 2023.

About Euronext

