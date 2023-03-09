Euronext N : announces March 2023 quarterly review results of the CAC 40 ESG®

Contacts Media Contact Investor Relations Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27 Dublin +353 87 361 2380 Lisbon +351 210 600 614 Milan +39 02 72 42 62 12 Oslo +47 41 69 59 10 Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45

Euronext announces March 2023 quarterly review results of the CAC 40 ESG®

Paris - 9 March 2023 - Euronext today announced the results of the quarterly review for the CAC 40 ESG® index, which will take place after markets close on Friday 17 March 2023.

Results of the Quarterly Review

CAC® ESG Index

Inclusion of: Exclusion of: BIOMERIEUX

The Independent Supervisor retains the right to change the published selection, for instance in the case of a removal due to a takeover, until the publication of the final data after close of Wednesday 15 March 2023.

All events happening after that date will not lead to a replacement of the selected company that possibly needs to be removed from the final selection.

The CAC 40 ESG® is reviewed quarterly (March, June, September, December). The full annual review is in September.

Next CAC Steering Committee meeting: 8 June 2023.

About Euronext

