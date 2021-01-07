Log in
Euronext N : announces volumes for December 2020

01/07/2021
CONTACT - Media:

 		CONTACT - Investor Relations:
Amsterdam+31 20 721 41 33Brussels+32 2 620 15.50+33 1 70 48 24 17 
Dublin
Oslo 		+353 1 617 4249
+47 22 34 19 15

 		Lisbon
Paris		+351 210 600 614
+33 1 70 48 24 45

 		  

EURONEXT ANNOUNCES VOLUMES FOR DECEMBER 2020

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris – 07 January 2021 Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced trading volumes for December 2020.

Monthly and historical volume tables are available at this address:

https://euronext.com/investor-relations#monthly-volumes

CONTACTS media - mediateam@euronext.com
Aurélie Cohen (Europe/Paris) :                                +33 1 70 48 24  45                  acohen@euronext.com
Marianne Aalders (Amsterdam):                             +31 20 721 41 33                    maalders@euronext.com
Pascal Brabant (Brussels):                                         +32 2 620 15 50                      pbrabant@euronext.com
Shannon Sweeney (Dublin):                                      +353 1 617 424                      ssweeney@euronext.com
Sandra Machado (Lisbon):                                        +351 210 600 614                   smachado@euronext.com
GeirHarald Aase (Oslo):                                             +47 22 34 19 15                      geirharald.aase@oslobors.no

Analysts & investors - ir@euronext.com 
Aurélie Cohen                                                      +33 1 70 48 24 17                      acohen@euronext.com 
Clément Kubiak                                                   +33 1 70 48 26 33                       ckubiak@euronext.com 

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €4.5 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2020, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates Euronext Growth® and Euronext Access®, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. Euronext provides custody and settlement services through central securities depositories in Denmark, Norway and Portugal.
For the latest news, follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided “as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.
© 2021, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved. 

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at:
https://www.euronext.com/en/privacy-policy.
In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data:

Attachment


