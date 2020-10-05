Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Euronext N.V.    ENX   NL0006294274

EURONEXT N.V.

(ENX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/05 12:01:01 pm
105.4 EUR   -0.28%
11:46aEURONEXT N : announces volumes for September 2020
AQ
11:45aEURONEXT N : announces volumes for September 2020
GL
10/02LSE to be told about EU's Refinitiv deal concerns, sources say
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Euronext N : announces volumes for September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 11:45am EDT
CONTACT - Media:

 		CONTACT - Investor Relations:
Amsterdam+31.20.721.4133Brussels+32.2.620.15.50+33.1.70.48.24.17 
Dublin
Oslo 		+353 1 617 4221 
+47 22 34 19 15

 		Lisbon
Paris		+351.210.600.614
+33.1.70.48.24.45

 		  

EURONEXT ANNOUNCES VOLUMES FOR SEPTEMBER 2020

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris – 05 October 2020 – Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced trading volumes for September 2020.

Monthly and historical volume tables are available at this address:
https://euronext.com/investor-relations#monthly-volumes

CONTACTS –

Media - mediateam@euronext.com

Media Team       +33 1 70 48 24 45

Analysts & investors - ir@euronext.com 
Aurélie Cohen                                                      +33 1 70 48 24 17;acohen@euronext.com 
Clément Kubiak                                                   +33 1 70 48 26 33; ckubiak@euronext.com 

About Euronext
Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €3.8 trillion in market capitalisation as of end September 2020, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. Euronext provides custody and settlement services through central securities depositories in Denmark, Norway and Portugal.
For the latest news, follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided “as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.
© 2020, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved. 

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: https://www.euronext.com/en/privacy-policy.
In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data:
•              for more information on your rights, please refer to: https://www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information,
•              to make a request regarding processing of your data or to unsubscribe to this press release service, please use our data subject request form at https://connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com.

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURONEXT N.V.
11:46aEURONEXT N : announces volumes for September 2020
AQ
11:45aEURONEXT N : announces volumes for September 2020
GL
10/02LSE to be told about EU's Refinitiv deal concerns, sources say
RE
10/02LSE to be told about EU's Refinitiv deal concerns, sources say
RE
09/30Forced relocation of euro clearing would backfire, says LSE
RE
09/22EURONEXT N : Fintech company Unifiedpost lists on Euronext Brussels
PU
09/22EURONEXT : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
09/20EURONEXT N : Healthtech company Nyxoah makes debut on Euronext Brussels
PU
09/19Exchange Eyes Sale Of Italian Operation -- WSJ
DJ
09/18Travel stocks slump in Europe as virus cases surge, banks drag
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 862 M 1 016 M 1 016 M
Net income 2020 319 M 375 M 375 M
Net Debt 2020 628 M 740 M 740 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
Yield 2020 2,11%
Capitalization 7 353 M 8 613 M 8 667 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,26x
EV / Sales 2021 8,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 069
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart EURONEXT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Euronext N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONEXT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 95,77 €
Last Close Price 105,70 €
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target -9,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Dick M. Sluimers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georges Lauchard Chief Operating Officer
Giorgio Modica Chief Financial Officer
Alain Courbebaisse Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONEXT N.V.45.49%8 613
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED43.00%59 034
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.9.50%56 877
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC18.68%41 775
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG5.85%31 875
NASDAQ15.35%20 292
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group