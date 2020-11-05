Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/05 01:53:17 pm
92.65 EUR   -2.32%
01:46pEURONEXT N : considers changes after customer anger over outage
RE
01:23pLSE offers rivals access to data, clearing in EU pledge - sources
RE
12:37pEURONEXT N : publishes Q3 2020 results
PU
Euronext N : considers changes after customer anger over outage

11/05/2020 | 01:46pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of stock market operator Euronext is seen on a building in the financial district of la Defense in Courbevoie

LONDON (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange Euronext said on Thursday it was listening to calls from top banks and asset managers about finding a way to trade on alternative platforms when there are lengthy outages like last month.

A series of glitches disrupted trading on Euronext on Oct. 19, raising concerns about the risk of one operator hosting so many bourses, just as the Paris-headquartered exchange is set to buy Borsa Italiana for 4.3 billion euros (3.8 billion pounds).

There was a further, more minor glitch on Monday, prompting industry body AFME to call for a mechanism to allow trading to switch to other venues in an orderly way during outages.

Outages on exchanges where shares have their primary listing can freeze trading in the same shares on rival platforms, leaving investors in the lurch.

"We are listening to all suggestions of all clients, it's important to have a constructive debate on all the issues," Euronext CEO Stephane Boujnah told a media call.

"We are taking appropriate steps to make sure that this situation is addressed," he said, whilst reiterating his belief in the model of a European infrastructure.

The federal model of linking Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Dublin, Oslo and Lisbon under the Euronext banner is justified by the need to simplify trading, cut costs for clients and provide deeper liquidity, Boujnah said.

Euronext aims to complete its purchase of Borsa Italiana in the first half of 2021 if its owner London Stock Exchange gets the green light in January from the EU to buy data and analytics company Refinitiv, he added.

Euronext shareholders meet on Nov. 20 to consider the purchase, and execute a private placement and rights offer to fund the acquisition after the deal has been completed.

Euronext reported third quarter revenues of 204.8 million euros on Thursday, up 12.7% from the same quarter in 2019. Net income rose 10.6% to 70.2 million euros.

The exchange continued to diversify earnings away from share trading volumes, with non-volume related revenues now at 54% of the total, up from 52% last year.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Huw Jones


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURONEXT N.V. -2.32% 92.65 Real-time Quote.30.56%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.17% 8812 Delayed Quote.12.39%
Financials
Sales 2020 862 M 1 020 M 1 020 M
Net income 2020 309 M 365 M 365 M
Net Debt 2020 618 M 730 M 730 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 2,28%
Capitalization 6 598 M 7 806 M 7 801 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,37x
EV / Sales 2021 8,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 069
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart EURONEXT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Euronext N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONEXT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 108,62 €
Last Close Price 94,85 €
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Dick M. Sluimers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georges Lauchard Chief Operating Officer
Giorgio Modica Chief Financial Officer
Alain Courbebaisse Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONEXT N.V.30.56%7 727
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED46.88%60 588
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.6.28%55 208
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC12.39%39 671
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-5.64%28 406
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.52.97%22 016
Categories
