Euronext N : launches CAC SBT 1.5° Index

role in empowering sustainable finance across all its markets and in supporting the allocation of capital to sustainable initiatives through the launch and publication of ESG indices."

Fannie Wurtz, Head of Distribution & Wealth Division, Passive & Alternative business lines at Amundi: "Responsible investment is among Amundi's key founding pillars. We strongly believe that asset managers have a role to play in helping channel investment flows towards the climate transition and that ETFs in particular, through their accessible and transparent nature, can democratise access to responsible investments. We welcome Euronext's initiative and plan to launch an ETF replicating this new climate index."

Luiz Amaral, Chief Executive Officer at the Science Based Targets initiative: "Science-basedtargets enable companies to send a clear signal that they are serious about tackling the climate crisis and investors to see which businesses are taking ambitious corporate climate action. This trailblazing index makes it easy for institutions and individuals to invest in the growing number of businesses which are committed to reducing emissions by the amount needed to keep global heating below 1.5°C. I hope it is the first of many similar indices in different markets and I look forward to following its success."

Laurent Babikian, Global Director Capital Markets at CDP: "If we are serious with the 1.5°C goal, we need all companies to decarbonize their full value chain emissions in line with the Paris agreement's 1.5°C goal and have a credible transition plan. I therefore more than welcome the CAC 40 1.5°C index - it will enable the creation of more sustainable financial products in the market that can counter greenwash and allow investors to have exposure only to companies with approved 1.5°C emissions reduction targets. Science-basedtargets are the best assessment of a company's total emissions impact in the market - without them, companies simply cannot convincingly show that they are taking credible climate action. We need to accelerate."

