Euronext N : The Italian Sea Group S.p.A. lists on Borsa Italiana's Main Market

The Italian Sea Group S.p.A. brings the total number of companies listed on Borsa Italiana's Main Market to 240

Total placement volume of the offering equal to about €97 million Milan - 8 June 2021 - Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, congratulates The Italian Sea Group S.p.A. on its listing on Borsa Italiana's Main Market (MTA) today. The Italian Sea Group S.p.A. is one of the global operators in the luxury yachting industry, active in the construction and refit of motor and sailing yachts of up to 100 metres. In the placement phase, The Italian Sea Group S.p.A. raised €88.2 million, excluding the potential exercise of an over-allotment option. In case of full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total amount raised will be €97 million. The free float at the time of admission was 22.5% and the market capitalisation at IPO €260 million. Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group S.p.A. Founder & CEO, said: "The objective we reached by entering Borsa Italiana makes me extremely proud, and is a testament of our constant effort, professionalism, and passion. Despite the dreadful pandemic, we have pursued our goal obtaining great results, confirming the soundness of our business model and of the growing appreciation from all the industry operators of the high-endquality of our yachts and the sophistication of the services offered. All of this has been possible thanks to the dedication of The Italian Sea Group Team, who constantly work to create even more unique and innovative "jewels". We are proud that the financial community has valued our essence, which has always been defined by the ability to offer a holistic Italian luxury experience, made of quality, attention to detail, design, and art, characteristics which represent our DNA." | Page 1 of 3

Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group S.p.A. Founder & CEO, rang the bell during the market opening ceremony this morning to celebrate the Initial Public Offering of the company. The Italian Sea Group S.p.A. The Italian Sea Group is one of the global operators in the luxury yachting industry, active in the construction and refit of motor and sailing yachts up to 100 metres. The company, led by the Apulian entrepreneur Giovanni Costantino, is active in the market with its brands: Admiral, renowned for its exquisite and elegant yachts; Tecnomar, recognised for the sportsmanship, avant-garde design, and high-performance of its yachts. The company also has a business unit that offers repairing and refit services with a focus on yachts and mega yachts with a length exceeding 60 metres. About Euronext Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,900 listed issuers worth €5.6 trillion in market capitalisation as of end March 2021, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. Euronext provides custody and settlement services through central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).Borsa Italiana is part of Euronext Group since 29 April 2021. For the latest news, please visit www.borsaitaliana.it

