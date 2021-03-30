Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Euronext N.V.    ENX   NL0006294274

EURONEXT N.V.

(ENX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Euronext N : publishes its 2020 Universal Registration Document

03/30/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CONTACT - Media:

 		CONTACT - Investor Relations:
Amsterdam+31 20 721 4133Brussels+32 2 620 15 50+33 1 70 48 24 27 
Dublin (interim)+353 1 617 4249Lisbon+351 210 600 614  
Oslo+47 22 34 17 34Paris+33 1 70 48 24 45   

EURONEXT PUBLISHES ITS 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris – 30 March 2021 – Euronext has filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document including the 2020 Annual Financial Statements and Directors’ Report to the Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the “AFM”), on 30 March 2021, as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. The 2020 Universal Registration Document has been filed in English and is available:

§  on Euronext website: https://www.euronext.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information/financial-reports 

  • and at the registered office of Euronext N.V.: Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands.


Contacts


Investor Relations:
Aurélie Cohen – Chief Communications and IR Officer
Clément Kubiak – IR Manager                                                           +33 1 70 48 24 27; ir@euronext.com  

Media:
Aurélie Cohen - Chief Communications and IR Officer                 +33 1 70 48 24 45; mediateam@euronext.com   
                                                                                                                                                                             


About Euronext


Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €4.5 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2020, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates Euronext Growth® and Euronext Access®, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. Euronext provides custody and settlement services through central securities depositories in Denmark, Norway and Portugal.
For the latest news, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


Disclaimer


This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided “as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at:
www.euronext.com/terms-use.
© 2021, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.
The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of these personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under the Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR as provided in its privacy statement available at: https://www.euronext.com/privacy-policy.
In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights as regard to the processing of your personal data:

Attachment


All news about EURONEXT N.V.
01:30pEURONEXT N  : Convening of the Annual General Meeting of Euronext N.V.
GL
01:30pEURONEXT N  : publishes its 2020 Universal Registration Document
GL
03/24EURONEXT N  : Kyoto lists on Euronext Growth Oslo
PU
03/22EURONEXT N  : Closes Sale of Centevo to Profile Software
MT
03/22EURONEXT N  : announces the sale of Centevo
GL
03/22EURONEXT N.V.  : Transfer
CO
03/22EURONEXT N.V.  : Infos Business
CO
03/18EURONEXT N  : Irish assets worth 100 billion euros leave London due to Brexit
RE
03/18EURONEXT N  : Successful migration of issuer CSD services for Irish securities f..
PU
03/04Britain lifts more curbs on 'dark' trading to limit stocks Brexodus
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 870 M 1 019 M 1 019 M
Net income 2020 318 M 373 M 373 M
Net Debt 2020 598 M 701 M 701 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
Yield 2020 2,49%
Capitalization 5 941 M 6 967 M 6 962 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,52x
EV / Sales 2021 7,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 069
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart EURONEXT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Euronext N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONEXT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 108,92 €
Last Close Price 85,40 €
Spread / Highest target 55,7%
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Giorgio Modica Chief Financial Officer
Dick M. Sluimers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alain Courbebaisse Chief Information & Technology Officer
Georges Lauchard Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONEXT N.V.-5.27%6 989
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.99%76 023
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-1.74%63 744
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-22.56%53 391
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG0.75%30 292
NASDAQ, INC.13.70%24 757
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ