Euronext N : publishes its 2020 Universal Registration Document

CONTACT - Media:



CONTACT - Investor Relations: Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27 Dublin (interim) +353 1 617 4249 Lisbon +351 210 600 614 Oslo +47 22 34 17 34 Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45

EURONEXT PUBLISHES ITS 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris – 30 March 2021 – Euronext has filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document including the 2020 Annual Financial Statements and Directors’ Report to the Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the “AFM”), on 30 March 2021, as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. The 2020 Universal Registration Document has been filed in English and is available:

§ on Euronext website: https://www.euronext.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information/financial-reports

and at the registered office of Euronext N.V.: Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands.





Contacts





Investor Relations:

Aurélie Cohen – Chief Communications and IR Officer

Clément Kubiak – IR Manager +33 1 70 48 24 27; ir@euronext.com

Media:

Aurélie Cohen - Chief Communications and IR Officer +33 1 70 48 24 45; mediateam@euronext.com







About Euronext





Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €4.5 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2020, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates Euronext Growth® and Euronext Access®, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. Euronext provides custody and settlement services through central securities depositories in Denmark, Norway and Portugal.

For the latest news, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .





Disclaimer





This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided “as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at:

www.euronext.com/terms-use .

© 2021, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of these personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under the Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR as provided in its privacy statement available at: https://www.euronext.com/privacy-policy .

In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights as regard to the processing of your personal data:

for more information on your rights, please refer to: www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information ,

, for any request regarding the processing of your data or if you want to unsubscribe from this press release, please use our data subject request form at https://connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com .

Attachment