Euronext N.V.    ENX   NL0006294274

EURONEXT N.V.

(ENX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Euronext N : resolves mix up of buy and sell orders on trades struck on Tuesday

10/21/2020 | 05:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of stock market operator Euronext is seen on a building in the financial district of la Defense in Courbevoie

(Reuters) - Exchange operator Euronext said that there was mix up of buy and sell orders on a number of trades struck on Tuesday and later told Reuters that the issue was resolved by Wednesday evening as it battled to handle trading glitches after a huge outage earlier this week.

"It has been identified that some of the 19/10 trades sent yesterday to the CCPs (central counterparty clearing house) had the wrong buy/sell direction", Euronext said earlier on Wednesday.

"Reverse trades will be sent after trading hours in order to neutralize the error", it added.

"The issue is now solved", the company said in an emailed statement late on Wednesday.

A series of glitches on Monday disrupted several of Western Europe's major stock exchanges and raised concerns about the risk of one operator hosting so many bourses.

The outage was at least the fifth major one globally this year and one of the most widespread as exchange operator Euronext hosts stocks exchanges from Dublin and Amsterdam to Paris and Lisbon. It operates six major stock markets in Europe.

Trading in those locations came to standstill for more than three hours on Monday morning due to a technical failure impacting one of its data management systems. Though it was resolved in the afternoon, it came back during closing auctions.

The outage was concerning for Euronext which is planning a major expansion through a 4.3 billion euro ($5.10 billion) deal to buy Borsa Italiana from London Stock Exchange.

Euronext will operate exchanges with more than 1,800 listed companies and an aggregate market value of around 4.4 trillion euros after the Borsa Italiana deal.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)

By Kanishka Singh


EURONEXT N.V. -1.08% 96.05 Real-time Quote.33.65%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -2.22% 8564 Delayed Quote.13.01%
Financials
Sales 2020 863 M 1 024 M 1 024 M
Net income 2020 309 M 367 M 367 M
Net Debt 2020 617 M 732 M 732 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
Yield 2020 2,26%
Capitalization 6 682 M 7 930 M 7 926 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,46x
EV / Sales 2021 8,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 069
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart EURONEXT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Euronext N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONEXT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 105,21 €
Last Close Price 96,05 €
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Dick M. Sluimers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georges Lauchard Chief Operating Officer
Giorgio Modica Chief Financial Officer
Alain Courbebaisse Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONEXT N.V.33.65%7 990
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED46.80%59 884
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.8.00%56 097
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC13.01%39 830
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG1.07%30 734
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO34.75%21 216
