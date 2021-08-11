Log in
    ENX   NL0006294274

EURONEXT N.V.

(ENX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 08/11 06:04:19 am
94.2 EUR   +0.59%
Euronext N : says any assumption on new Borsa Italiana plan "speculative"

08/11/2021 | 05:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris

MILAN (Reuters) - Pan-European stock exchange Euronext on Wednesday dismissed as "speculation" reports in the Italian press about job cuts and top management changes at the recently acquired Milan bourse under a new business plan due in the autumn.

Euronext in April completed its acquisition of the Milan stock exchange in a 4.4 billion euro ($5.2 billion) deal that turns Italy into the main trading venue for the group.

Euronext, which last month reported 329 million euros in second-quarter revenue, up 56% year-on-year thanks to a 90 million euro contribution from Borsa, is due to present a new strategic plan in November.

"We are working with Borsa Italiana colleagues on the business plan," Euronext said in a note.

"Any assumption on its contents is pure speculation."

Italian daily MF reported on Wednesday that the plan under study envisages Borsa cutting its cost base by at least a fifth with a 200 staff reduction. Current Borsa CEO Raffaele Jerusalmi is set to be replaced, the Italian press has reported.

($1 = 0.8536 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURONEXT N.V. 0.53% 94.2 Real-time Quote.13.79%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 2.06% 8012 Delayed Quote.-12.86%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 288 M 1 509 M 1 509 M
Net income 2021 440 M 516 M 516 M
Net Debt 2021 2 445 M 2 864 M 2 864 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 2,32%
Capitalization 9 999 M 11 724 M 11 714 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,66x
EV / Sales 2022 8,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 405
Free-Float 84,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 93,65 €
Average target price 106,03 €
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Giorgio Modica Chief Financial Officer
Dick M. Sluimers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georges Lauchard Chief Operating Officer
Manuel Ferreira da Silva Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EURONEXT N.V.13.79%11 724
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.29%83 859
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.73%67 348
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-12.86%60 501
NASDAQ, INC.42.28%31 578
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG3.66%31 060