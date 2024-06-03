Euronext N.V. is a pan-European exchange group operating regulated markets in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. Euronext N.V. also operates non-regulated activities in 16 countries across the world. Euronext N.V. is listed in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon since 2014. Euronext N.V. is the leading listing and trading venue in Europe with EUR 6.6 trillion combined market capitalization at the end of 2023, close to 1,930 listed companies and the largest liquidity pool in Europe. Euronext N.V. provides advanced market data services and a range of indices and index solutions, including the AEX, CAC40, BEL 20, ISEQ 20, PSI 20, and OBX, as well as a large set of ESG indices, such as CAC40 ESG or MIB ESG. Euronext N.V.'s proprietary trading platform, Optiq®, offers cutting-edge solutions to both trading and technology clients. Euronext N.V. offers clients innovative corporate and investors services. Euronext N.V. also operates Euronext FX in the United States and in Singapore and two spot FX matching engines in Tokyo and London.

