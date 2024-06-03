Euronext: acquisition of GRSS finalized
Based in New Zealand, GRSS provides essential services for administrators producing three of Europe's main benchmark interest rates: EURIBOR, STIBOR (Sweden) and NIBOR (Norway).
This acquisition diversifies and strengthens Euronext's index franchise, positioning the pan-European exchange group as a leading player in the calculation and administration of Interbank Offered Rate (IBOR) indices.
Euronext adds that this transaction will contribute to the growth of its fixed and subscription-based revenues, and that it will have no significant impact on its leverage ratio or debt rating.
