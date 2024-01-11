Euronext: cash activity down in December

January 11, 2024 at 03:58 am EST Share

Activity on Euronext's cash markets declined in December, according to data published last night by the pan-European stock exchange operator.



On the group's cash markets, average daily trading volume reached 2.28 million last month, down 4% on December 2022 and stable compared with November 2023.



Expressed in terms of value, however, the average daily volume (9.9 billion euros per day) shows an increase of 7% year-on-year and 4% month-on-month.



In terms of listings, Euronext reported seven new listings on its markets in December, raising a total of 34 million euros, down sharply on the 11 transactions in December 2022, which generated 99 million euros in funds.



Following the release of these figures, Euronext shares were up by around 0.5% on Thursday morning on the Paris Bourse.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.