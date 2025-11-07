Euronext reported adjusted EPS that slipped 3.4% to €1.68 for Q3 2025, while adjusted EBITDA rose 12.6% to €276.7m, representing a margin that improved 1.2 point to 63.2%.



This improvement reflects a lower increase in underlying operating expenses excluding D&A (+7.3% to €161.4m) than in revenues (+10.6%), which reached €438.1m, 60% of which was non-volume-related revenue.



Euronext has thus achieved its sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, "thanks to the expansion of non-volume-related activities, the resilience of trading and clearing revenues, and continued cost discipline."



The pan-European stock exchange group also highlights its continued debt reduction, with an adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio reduced to 1.5x at the end of September, compared with 1.8x three months earlier.



On this basis, Euronext is announcing a share buyback program for a maximum amount of €250m (approximately 2% of its share capital), which will begin on November 18 and end no later than March 31, 2026.