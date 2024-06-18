Euronext: new CEO for Amsterdam in September

Euronext announces that its Supervisory Board has appointed René van Vlerken as CEO of Euronext Amsterdam and member of the Management Board as of September 1, succeeding Simone Huis who has decided to resign to pursue new projects.



René van Vlerken is currently Head of Listing for the Netherlands, Germany and Central and Eastern Europe at Euronext. His appointment as CEO of Euronext Amsterdam is subject to regulatory approvals.



In addition, the stock exchange group reports that it has completed the repurchase of 100,000 of its own shares, at an average price of 93.18 euros, as part of its long-term incentive plan. The repurchases were carried out by an independent agent between June 6 and 13.



