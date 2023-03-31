Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Euronext N.V.
  News
  Summary
    ENX   NL0006294274

EURONEXT N.V.

(ENX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:18 2023-03-30 am EDT
69.64 EUR   +0.58%
02:01aEuronext publishes its 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
03/30Euronext N : 2022 urd -
PU
03/30Euronext N : Hexagon Purus transfers to the Oslo Børs main market
PU
Euronext publishes its 2022 Universal Registration Document

03/31/2023 | 02:01am EDT
Contacts Media Contact Investor Relations
Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27
Dublin +353 87 361 2380 Lisbon +351 210 600 614  
Milan +39 02 72 42 62 12 Oslo +47 41 69 59 10  
Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45      

Euronext publishes its 2022 Universal Registration Document

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris 31 March 2023 – Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced it has filed its 2022 Universal Registration Document, prepared in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format), including the 2022 Annual Financial Statements and Directors’ Report to the Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the “AFM”), on 30 March 2023, as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document has been filed in English and is available in ESEF format on Euronext’s website at:

https://www.euronext.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information/financial-reports

And at: https://www.euronext.com/en/investor-relations/annual-report-2022

Printed copies of the official version filed to the AFM in ESEF format are available at the registered office of Euronext N.V.: Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

CONTACTS MEDIAmediateam@euronext.com
Aurélie Cohen (Europe) +33 1 70 48 24 45 parispressoffice@euronext.com
Marianne Aalders (Amsterdam) +31 20 721 41 33 maalders@euronext.com
Pascal Brabant (Brussels) +32 2 620 15 50 pbrabant@euronext.com
Sandra Machado (Lisbon) +351 210 600 614 smachado@euronext.com
Andrea Monzani (Europe/Milan/Rome) +39 02 72 42 62 13 italypressoffice@euronext.com
Cathrine Lorvik Segerlund (Oslo) +47 41 69 59 10 clsegerlund@euronext.com
Sarah Mound (Corporate, Paris) +33 1 70 48 24 45 smound@euronext.com
Coralie Patri (Europe – Corporate Services) +33 7 88 34 27 44 cpatri@euronext.com
ANALYSTS & INVESTORS ir@euronext.com
Aurélie Cohen +33 1 70 48 24 27 ir@euronext.com 
Clément Kubiak +33 1 70 48 26 33 ir@euronext.com 

About Euronext
Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,930 listed equity issuers and around €6.3 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2022, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. The Group provides a multi-asset clearing house through Euronext Clearing, and custody and settlement services through Euronext Securities central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.
For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided “as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2023, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved. 

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: www.euronext.com/privacy-policy. In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data: for more information on your rights, please refer to: www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information. To make a request regarding the processing of your data or to unsubscribe from this press release service, please use our data subject request form at connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com.

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 1 449 M 1 580 M 1 580 M
Net income 2022 450 M 491 M 491 M
Net Debt 2022 2 008 M 2 190 M 2 190 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 3,07%
Capitalization 7 422 M 8 094 M 8 094 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,51x
EV / Sales 2023 6,18x
Nbr of Employees 2 198
Free-Float 87,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 69,64 €
Average target price 93,52 €
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Giorgio Riccardo Modica Chief Financial Officer
Piero Novelli Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georges Lauchard Chief Operating Officer
Manuel Ferreira da Silva Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EURONEXT N.V.0.69%8 094
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.0.14%56 818
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED1.90%55 389
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC9.70%53 575
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.25%36 067
NASDAQ, INC.-11.83%26 450
