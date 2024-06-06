In a brief press release, Euronext announces that it will buy back 100,000 of its own shares as part of its long-term incentive plans, a program that will be implemented by an independent agent between June 6 and 21.

The pan-European stock exchange group specifies that this share buyback program will comply with the conditions set out in the authorization granted by its General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 15.

