  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Euronext N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENX   NL0006294274

EURONEXT N.V.

(ENX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:43:33 2023-04-11 am EDT
71.65 EUR   +0.56%
05:36aItaly to approve bill to reinforce capital markets, Milan bourse
RE
03/31Convening of the Annual General Meeting of Euronext N.V.
GL
03/31Euronext publishes its 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy to approve bill to reinforce capital markets, Milan bourse

04/11/2023 | 05:36am EDT
A view shows the Milan stock exchange building in downtown Milan

ROME (Reuters) - Italy is set to approve a bill on Tuesday that aims to strengthen the country's capital markets and reinforce the Milan Stock Exchange's ability to compete with European peers.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office has called a cabinet meeting to approve the scheme at 1300 GMT.

The package introduces measures to speed up the listing process and to attract newcomers to the Borsa Italiana, after the loss of prominent companies, including infrastructure group Atlantia, over recent years.

Among other things, Italy plans to enhance voting rights to persuade entrepreneurs to list their businesses in Milan without worrying about losing control to other investors, a draft seen by Reuters showed.

Some of the companies that have delisted from Milan were drawn to bourses, such as Amsterdam, where regulations allow leading shareholders to maintain a tighter grip.

The bill allows non-listed companies to issue special shares that give existing investors a right to cast up to 10 votes for each share owned, surpassing the current limit of three votes. Companies are able to preserve these shares following the initial public offer (IPO).

Current Italian rules prohibit listed firms from issuing multiple-vote shares, except in the form of a so-called "loyalty share scheme", that confers double voting rights to long-standing shareholders of at least 24 months.

Institutional investors usually advocate for the "one share, one vote" principle to grant equal treatment to all shareholders.

The Treasury believes that strengthening the ability to issue multiple-vote shares prior to listing is a good compromise, because any investors in the company would know in advance that after the IPO they would be sharing ownership with more powerful shareholders, government officials have said.

Rome also wants to allow a wider range of firms to benefit from incentives already provided for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that plan to list.

A company is currently classified as an SME when its capitalisation is below 500 million euros ($545.05 million). The draft bill would increase that threshold to 1 billion euros.

Another measure would reduce the extent to which regulators, such as market watchdog Consob, can be held responsible for investor losses, a move the Treasury believes could speed up the IPO approval process.

Under the bill, the institution will only be responsible for direct damages due to the absence, or mistakes, in supervisory activities.

In addition, the scheme reinforces the possibility of bypassing the formal IPO process through a so-called self-placement, which sees a company sell shares directly, saving the money required to line up underwriters as middlemen.

($1 = 0.9173 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

By Giuseppe Fonte


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 506 M 1 634 M 1 634 M
Net income 2023 468 M 507 M 507 M
Net Debt 2023 1 886 M 2 045 M 2 045 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 3,16%
Capitalization 7 604 M 8 248 M 8 248 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,30x
EV / Sales 2024 5,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart EURONEXT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Euronext N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONEXT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 71,25 €
Average target price 93,52 €
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Giorgio Riccardo Modica Chief Financial Officer
Piero Novelli Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georges Lauchard Chief Operating Officer
Manuel Ferreira da Silva Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EURONEXT N.V.3.02%8 248
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.69%59 451
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED3.38%56 195
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC12.42%54 841
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG12.92%36 319
NASDAQ, INC.-11.36%26 592
