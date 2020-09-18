Log in
09/18/2020
97.75 EUR   -0.36%
LSE picks Euronext Borsa Italiana bid for exclusive talks

09/18/2020 | 02:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman passes the Italian Stock Exchange in Milan

London Stock Exchange said on Friday it had entered into exclusive talks to sell Borsa Italian to France's Euronext after reviewing a group of competing bids for the Milan stock exchange.

LSE said it would consider selling the exchange at the end of July as part of regulatory remedies needed to clear its $27 billion purchase of Refinitiv.

Data provider Refinitiv is 45% owned by Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News.

Euronext's bid also involves Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Intesa Sanpaolo who will become shareholders in the French exchange operator if the bid succeeds by subscribing to a proposed capital increase.

"The proposed combination of Borsa Italiana and Euronext would create a leading player in continental European capital markets," Euronext said in a separate statement.

The Italian exchange had also attracted bids from Switzerland's Six and Germany's Deutsche Boerse, with sources saying that Six had submitted the highest bid of the three.

Six and Deutsche Boerse did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Rachel Armstrong in London, Mike Shields in Switzerland and Tom Sims in Franfurt; editing by Patrick Graham and Jason Neely)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG -0.47% 147.65 Delayed Quote.5.35%
EURONEXT N.V. 1.94% 100.6 Real-time Quote.35.03%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. -0.95% 1.7434 Delayed Quote.-25.77%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -1.47% 8842 Delayed Quote.14.09%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION -0.73% 101.71 Delayed Quote.9.50%
Financials
Sales 2020 863 M 1 022 M 1 022 M
Net income 2020 318 M 377 M 377 M
Net Debt 2020 628 M 744 M 744 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 2,27%
Capitalization 6 825 M 8 069 M 8 088 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,64x
EV / Sales 2021 8,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 069
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart EURONEXT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Euronext N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONEXT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 95,29 €
Last Close Price 98,10 €
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Dick M. Sluimers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georges Lauchard Chief Operating Officer
Giorgio Modica Chief Financial Officer
Alain Courbebaisse Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONEXT N.V.35.03%8 069
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED46.25%61 090
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.8.01%56 636
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC14.09%40 925
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG5.35%32 230
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO31.91%22 277
