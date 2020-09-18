LSE picks Euronext Borsa Italiana bid for exclusive talks

LSE said it would consider selling the exchange at the end of July as part of regulatory remedies needed to clear its $27 billion purchase of Refinitiv.

Data provider Refinitiv is 45% owned by Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News.

Euronext's bid also involves Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Intesa Sanpaolo who will become shareholders in the French exchange operator if the bid succeeds by subscribing to a proposed capital increase.

"The proposed combination of Borsa Italiana and Euronext would create a leading player in continental European capital markets," Euronext said in a separate statement.

The Italian exchange had also attracted bids from Switzerland's Six and Germany's Deutsche Boerse, with sources saying that Six had submitted the highest bid of the three.

Six and Deutsche Boerse did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

