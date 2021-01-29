Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Euronext N.V.    ENX   NL0006294274

EURONEXT N.V.

(ENX)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/29 03:55:21 am
89.2 EUR   -1.55%
03:39aEURONEXT N : London Stock Exchange completes Refinitiv deal
RE
01/27EURONEXT N : InPost S.A. lists on Euronext Amsterdam
PU
01/27EURONEXT N : Horisont Energi lists on Euronext Growth Oslo
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

London Stock Exchange completes Refinitiv deal

01/29/2021 | 03:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange said on Friday that it had completed its $27 billion deal to buy data provider Refinitiv as it bulks up into a major financial data provider to compete with Bloomberg.

"This transformational transaction brings together two highly complementary global businesses with a shared commitment to an Open Access philosophy, working in partnership with customers," LSE chief executive David Schwimmer said in a statement.

The market for financial information has exploded with the advent of computer-driven trading, triggering a flurry of takeovers as companies seek to create one-stop shops to serve clients and get an edge over traditional rivals in supplying data, dubbed the "new oil."

The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-nation EU, said earlier this month its antitrust investigation found a number of concerns about the Refinitiv deal but that they would be addressed by "remedies," which include the sale of LSE's Borsa Italiana, which runs the Milan stock exchange and MTS bond trading platform.

Pan-European bourse Euronext has already agreed to buy Borsa Italiana for 4.3 billion euros ($5.2 billion), subject to the Refinitiv takeover getting the green light.

Refinitiv was 45% owned by Thomson Reuters, owner of Reuters News. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Sujata Rao and Huw Jones)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURONEXT N.V. -1.55% 89.2 Real-time Quote.0.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.22% 55.3 Delayed Quote.8.43%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.60% 8585.28 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
WTI 0.21% 52.34 Delayed Quote.9.49%
All news about EURONEXT N.V.
03:39aEURONEXT N : London Stock Exchange completes Refinitiv deal
RE
01/27EURONEXT N : InPost S.A. lists on Euronext Amsterdam
PU
01/27EURONEXT N : Horisont Energi lists on Euronext Growth Oslo
PU
01/22EURONEXT N : MPC Energy Solutions lists on Euronext Growth Oslo
PU
01/20EURONEXT N : partners with JA Europe on pan-European programme for young blue ec..
PU
01/19London Stock Exchange set to close Refinitiv deal on Jan. 29
RE
01/19Financial firm Allfunds plans IPO on Euronext Amsterdam -Spanish media
RE
01/18EURONEXT N : Stellantis lists on Euronext Paris
PU
01/18EURONEXT N : Appoints New CEO of Paris
MT
01/18EURONEXT N : New appointments at Euronext
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 870 M 1 053 M 1 053 M
Net income 2020 318 M 385 M 385 M
Net Debt 2020 601 M 728 M 728 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
Yield 2020 2,46%
Capitalization 6 303 M 7 642 M 7 631 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,93x
EV / Sales 2021 7,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 069
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart EURONEXT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Euronext N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONEXT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 109,62 €
Last Close Price 90,60 €
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Dick M. Sluimers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georges Lauchard Chief Operating Officer
Giorgio Modica Chief Financial Officer
Alain Courbebaisse Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONEXT N.V.0.50%7 642
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.09%80 476
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-2.32%63 206
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-4.31%41 531
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-3.41%29 912
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-1.11%23 059
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ