London Stock Exchange completes Refinitiv deal

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange
said on Friday that it had completed its $27 billion deal to buy
data provider Refinitiv as it bulks up into a major financial
data provider to compete with Bloomberg.
"This transformational transaction brings together two
highly complementary global businesses with a shared commitment
to an Open Access philosophy, working in partnership with
customers," LSE chief executive David Schwimmer said in a
statement.
The market for financial information has exploded with the
advent of computer-driven trading, triggering a flurry of
takeovers as companies seek to create one-stop shops to serve
clients and get an edge over traditional rivals in supplying
data, dubbed the "new oil."
The European Commission, which oversees competition policy
in the 27-nation EU, said earlier this month its antitrust
investigation found a number of concerns about the Refinitiv
deal but that they would be addressed by "remedies," which
include the sale of LSE's Borsa Italiana, which runs the Milan
stock exchange and MTS bond trading platform.
Pan-European bourse Euronext has already agreed to
buy Borsa Italiana for 4.3 billion euros ($5.2 billion), subject
to the Refinitiv takeover getting the green light.
Refinitiv was 45% owned by Thomson Reuters, owner of Reuters
News.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong;
editing by Sujata Rao and Huw Jones)