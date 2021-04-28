Log in
    ENX   NL0006294274

EURONEXT N.V.

(ENX)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/28 05:33:11 am
84.9 EUR   -0.35%
London Stock Exchange income rises, Refinitiv savings on track

04/28/2021 | 05:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange offices in the City of London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group reported a 3.9% rise in income in the first quarter and said savings from integrating its $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv were on target.

About 40 million pounds ($55.5 million) of savings in combined operating costs from the Refinitiv takeover had been realised and new products had been launched, the group said.

It said it was on track to achieve 25% of the announced 350 million pounds savings target by the end of 2021, in line with previous guidance.

The group completed its $27 billion takeover of Refinitiv in January, turning the 300-year-old exchange into a financial market data giant overnight, although still number two behind leader Bloomberg LP.

In March, it outlined capital and operational costs following the Refinitiv deal that were bigger than investors expected, sending LSE shares tumbling. The stock has fallen about 20% since March 4, slipping 0.6% on Wednesday.

In a further setback, Refinitiv's data terminals suffered a blackout lasting several hours this month.

Chief Financial Officer Anna Manz told a call with analysts that guidance of 850 million pounds in capital expenditure and 150 million pounds in operational costs for 2021 remained unchanged.

"We are exactly where we expected to be at the end of the first quarter," Manz said.

RBC analysts said the "robust" first quarter figures pointed to a strong start in the delivery of cost synergies. Total income of 1.68 billion pounds and gross profit of 1.5 billion pounds were both in line with market expectations, it said.

Chief Executive David Schwimmer said Refinitiv had not delivered any surprises. "Refinitiv is exactly what we expected. We had done a lot of due diligence," Schwimmer said.

LSE would focus on integrating Refinitiv and reducing debt, and would only consider small acquisitions, Schwimmer said.

"You should not expect us to be going out and doing very large, big M&A at this point," he said.

The group said it would hold investor events to give a "deeper insight" into the newly enlarged business, with the first on July 2 giving an overview of data and analytics.

The group said its divestment of Borsa Italiana was progressing and expected to be completed in the second quarter.

The LSE had said it would sell the Milan exchange in order to win approval for its Refinitiv takeover from European Union competition regulators. Euronext is buying the Italian bourse.

The LSE holds its annual meeting online at 1100 GMT on Wednesday. Advisory group ISS is recommending shareholders vote against Chief Executive David Schwimmer's 25% pay rise because of the higher-than-expected costs of integrating Refinitiv.

Thomson Reuters the parent company of Reuters News, holds a 15% stake in the LSE following the Refinitiv deal.

($1 = 0.7206 pounds)

(Graphic: LSE shares: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jbyvrwwdape/lse.PNG)

(Reporting by Huw Jones and Muvija M.; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Edmund Blair)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURONEXT N.V. -0.29% 84.9 Real-time Quote.-5.49%
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION 0.23% 39.09 Delayed Quote.6.69%
ISS A/S 0.13% 119.4 Delayed Quote.13.14%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.94% 7424.96 Delayed Quote.-16.98%
Financials
Sales 2021 904 M 1 092 M 1 092 M
Net income 2021 323 M 390 M 390 M
Net Debt 2021 491 M 593 M 593 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 5 936 M 7 169 M 7 168 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,11x
EV / Sales 2022 6,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 405
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart EURONEXT N.V.
Duration : Period :
Euronext N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURONEXT N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 108,65 €
Last Close Price 85,20 €
Spread / Highest target 56,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Boujnah Chairman-Managing Board & Group CEO
Giorgio Modica Chief Financial Officer
Dick M. Sluimers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georges Lauchard Chief Operating Officer
Manuel Ferreira da Silva Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURONEXT N.V.-5.49%7 169
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.29%80 163
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.5.15%68 009
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-16.98%58 654
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG3.48%32 094
NASDAQ, INC.21.14%26 251
