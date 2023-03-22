DWF restructures and Europa Metals agrees funding aim

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and Wednesday not separately reported by Alliance News:

DWF Group PLC - Manchester, England-based legal business - Reorganises global structure into three divisions, Commercial Services, Insurance Services and Legal Operations. Adds Connected Services business will be incorporated into Insurance Services or Commercial Services. Names Matthew Doughty as chief executive of Insurance Services.

Europa Metals Ltd - European focused lead, zinc and silver developer - Announces initial budget to develop Toral project in Leon, north-west Spain, of around USD1.8 million has been agreed with its joint-venture partner, Denarius Metals Corp. Funds will be used for confirmatory and infill drilling within the indicated resource block outlined to date at Toral utilising up to two rigs which is scheduled to commence at the end of this month.

Henderson Eurotrust PLC - Investment trust tracking European indices - Reports net asset value in the half year to January 31 was 156.3 pence up from 154.6p in the same period a year ago. Total net assets increased to GBP331.1 million from GBP327.5 million and an unchanged dividend of 0.8p was paid. Reports over the 12 months to January 31, the NAV total return was 4.0% and the share price total return negative 1.7%. Both the NAV and share price total returns were below the benchmark index total return of 4.7%; however the NAV total return of 4.0% was ahead of the peer group, where the average was 1.4%, the company said. Says best performing positions were either financials (UniCredit, Munich Re, Bawag), cyclicals (Metso Outotec, Hermes, Safran) or energy-related (TotalEnergies).

Lowland Investment Company PLC - investment trust investing mainly in small and medium-sized UK companies - Announces a first interim dividend of 1.525p per share, in respect of the year ending September 30 2023, is to be paid on 28 April 2023 unchanged from the same period last year.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC - investment company focused on investing in small Japanese companies - Reports net asset value at January 31 at 173.7 pence per share, down from 175.8p year on year. Notes macro headwinds and the lingering effects of Covid-19 have led to poor share price performance at many of the portfolio's internet companies such as Infomart, Japan's leading online food ordering platform. Adds the war in Ukraine is continuing to undermine sentiment while high inflation is now a real threat to global growth and the inevitable increases in interest rates will continue to provide headwinds in many economies. As the revenue reserve remains in deficit no dividend will be paid.

D4t4 Solutions PLC - Middlesex, England-based data management platform company - Pays deferred consideration of GBP0.5 million to the vendors of Prickly Cactus Ltd which it bought in August 2021.

Explains extra payment is performance based linked to customer growth at the acquired business during the two-and-a-half-year period following its purchase. Targets were met in full. Payment has been met by GBP0.25 million in cash and GBP0.25 million by the transfer to the vendors of 111,905 ordinary shares in D4t4 at a price of 223.4 pence each.

