Europa Oil & Gas : EOG Posting of the Notice

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc

('Europa' or 'the Company')

8 March 2022

Notice of General Meeting and Posting of Circular

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, the AIM quoted UK, Ireland and Morocco focussed oil and gas exploration and production company, announces that it sent a Notice of General Meeting ("GM") by mail to all shareholders on the register on 1st March 2022. This follows the results of a £7.02 million Conditional Fundraise, announced by the Company last week.

Notice is Hereby Given that a GM will be held at The Hellenic Centre, 16-18 Paddington Street, London W1U 5AS at 11.00 a.m. (UK time) on Friday the 25th March 2022. All shareholders are invited to participate in the poll.

Copies of these documents are available from the Europa website at www.europaoil.com

Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the meeting with votes cast by poll/proxy card or letters of representation from nominee account holders. In order to vote by proxy, please use the Form of Proxy, which either has been posted to you or can be found on the website. Please use the Form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed on it and return it by post to the Company's registrar: Computershare Investor Services plc, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZY, as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to be received by no later than 11.00 a.m. on 23rd March 2022. You are strongly advised to appoint the Chair of the meeting as your proxy to ensure that your vote is counted.

* * ENDS * *

Notes

For further information please visit www.europaoil.com or contact: