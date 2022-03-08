Log in
EUROPA OIL & GAS : EOG Posting of the Notice
PU
03/03Europa Oil & Gas Down 27% After Raising $9 Million Via Share Placement
MT
03/03EUROPA OIL & GAS : EOG Fundraise Results
PU
Europa Oil & Gas : EOG Posting of the Notice

03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc

('Europa' or 'the Company')

8 March 2022

Notice of General Meeting and Posting of Circular

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, the AIM quoted UK, Ireland and Morocco focussed oil and gas exploration and production company, announces that it sent a Notice of General Meeting ("GM") by mail to all shareholders on the register on 1st March 2022. This follows the results of a £7.02 million Conditional Fundraise, announced by the Company last week.

Notice is Hereby Given that a GM will be held at The Hellenic Centre, 16-18 Paddington Street, London W1U 5AS at 11.00 a.m. (UK time) on Friday the 25th March 2022. All shareholders are invited to participate in the poll.

Copies of these documents are available from the Europa website at www.europaoil.com

Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the meeting with votes cast by poll/proxy card or letters of representation from nominee account holders. In order to vote by proxy, please use the Form of Proxy, which either has been posted to you or can be found on the website. Please use the Form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed on it and return it by post to the Company's registrar: Computershare Investor Services plc, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZY, as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to be received by no later than 11.00 a.m. on 23rd March 2022. You are strongly advised to appoint the Chair of the meeting as your proxy to ensure that your vote is counted.

* * ENDS * *

Notes

For further information please visit www.europaoil.com or contact:

Simon Oddie/Murray Johnson

Europa Oil & Gas

mail@europaoil.com

Christopher Raggett / Simon Hicks

finnCap Ltd

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

James Pope / Andy Thacker

Turner Pope

+44 (0) 20 3657 0050

Peter Krens

Tennyson Securities

+44 (0) 20 7186 9033

Susie Geliher /Ana Ribeiro/

St Brides Partners

+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Oonagh Reidy

Shareholder Helpline

Computershare

+44 (0) 370 889 4072

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon and renewable energy assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms. In the year to 31

July 2021 Europa produced 93 boepd. Production has since increased to over 200 boepd with the Wressle field production. The Company holds two exploration licences offshore Ireland, which have the potential to host gross mean un-risked prospective resources of 1.5 trillion cubic feet ('tcf') gas. Inishkea is a near field gas prospect in the Slyne Basin which the Company classifies as lower risk due to its close proximity to the producing Corrib gas field and associated gas processing infrastructure. In September 2019, Europa was awarded a 75% interest in the Inezgane permit offshore Morocco. Initial results of technical work have identified 30 prospects and leads that have the potential to hold in excess of one billion barrels of unrisked oil resources. In December 2021, Europa announced a collaboration between Baker Hughes and CausewayGT to conduct a geothermal clean heat project at the Company's West Firsby field. If this project is successful it will prove the operational ability to extract and use geothermal heat from the site.

Disclaimer

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
