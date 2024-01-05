Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc is a United Kingdom-based exploration and production company. The Company is focused on building a balanced portfolio of producing, appraisal and exploration assets in the United Kingdom, Atlantic Ireland and Morocco. It has a diverse portfolio of hydrocarbon assets at various stages of the development cycle, including exploration and production. It produces oil from four United Kingdom oilfields: Wressle, West Firsby, Crosby Warren, and Whisby-4. The Company has approximately 93 barrels of oil per day (bopd), which are produced from three of its United Kingdom oilfields, as well as a net of over 225 bopd with the development at Wressle. It also holds a 25% working interest in the Serenity oil discovery. It considers the Inishkea prospect in FEL 4/19 in the Slyne basin and near the Corrib gasfield its flagship project in Ireland. It holds a 75% interest in and is the operator of, the Inezgane Permit, offshore Morocco.