EuropaCorp : Annual results 2021/2022
Annual results 2021/2022
Company Name
EUROPACORP
ISN
FR0010490920
Market
Euronext Growth
Symbol
ALECP
Source
EUROPACORP
Provider
Les Echos
|Sales 2022
35,3 M
|Net income 2022
2,59 M
|Net Debt 2022
57,6 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|Yield 2022
|Capitalization
62,7 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,41x
|EV / Sales 2023
|5,25x
|Nbr of Employees
|41
|Free-Float
|16,4%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends EUROPACORP
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|0,51 €
|Average target price
|1,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|96,1%