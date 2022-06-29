Log in
    ALECP   FR0010490920

EUROPACORP

(ALECP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:22 2022-06-29 am EDT
0.5060 EUR   -0.78%
0.5060 EUR   -0.78%
12:21pEUROPACORP : Annual results 2021/2022
PU
05/31EUROPACORP : Revenue 2021/2022
PU
05/31EUROPACORP : Revenue 2021/2022
PU
EuropaCorp : Annual results 2021/2022

06/29/2022 | 12:21pm EDT
Annual results 2021/2022
Subscribe

29 Jun 2022 18:00 CEST

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1086037_220629_PR_Annual_results_202122_EN.pdf

Disclaimer

EuropaCorp SA published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 16:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 35,3 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
Net income 2022 2,59 M 2,73 M 2,73 M
Net Debt 2022 57,6 M 60,6 M 60,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 62,7 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
EV / Sales 2023 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 16,4%
Technical analysis trends EUROPACORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Axel Duroux Chief Executive Officer
Luc Besson Non-Executive Chairman
Alexandra Voss Independent Director
Deborah Carlson Independent Director
James P. Moore Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROPACORP-16.12%66
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-40.77%9 452
TOHO COMPANY LTD-1.32%6 315
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-13.04%3 660
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-12.41%3 168
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED14.08%2 784