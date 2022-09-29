Advanced search
EuropaCorp : Atlantis Group acquires Digital Factory

09/29/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Atlantis Group acquires Digital Factory

Saint-Denis,September 29, 2022 - Atlantis, Europe's leading program maker, and EuropaCorp, one of the leading independent film studios, have signed an agreement for the acquisition by Atlantis of Digital Factory.

Europacorp's post-production activities are grouped under the "Digital Factory" label and include all image and sound post-production operations. Today, EuropaCorp wishes to refocus on its core business, which is the production and distribution of films and series worldwide. As part of this strategy, EuropaCorp is selling its Digital Factory subsidiary to the audiovisual group Atlantis, a major player in post-production in France.

ABOUT EUROPACORP

Founded in 1999, EuropaCorp has grown to become one of the leading film and series production studios in Europe.

The Group's international activities cover the entire film value chain with expertise in production, theatrical distribution, international sales, TV, video & VOD, and music publishing. EuropaCorp is able to ensure creativity and quality throughout the lifecycle of its films and television projects. The Group has produced or co-produced more than 120 films and has distributed more than 160 of them in French cinemas. Since 1999, it has produced 10 of the 20 biggest French hits internationally and 22 films among the 70 French productions with the most international admissions (source: Le film français - May 17, 2019). The Group has also been active since 2010 in the production of TV series and single titles for platforms worldwide.

EuropaCorp was created by the director, screenwriter and producer Luc Besson. More information on www.europacorp.com

ABOUT ATLANTIS

Since its creation in 2002, Atlantis has been evolving in the television industry. With 800 editing rooms and 16,500 m² of studios, Atlantis is a tool, an advisor, know-how, and a structured and efficient team that helps producers to create and produce in the best conditions the flagship programs that will enable them to build their presence on the program schedules or on digital platforms. Structured around 8 companies, all of which are complementary, the group's raison d'être is the production of programs for television, advertising and cinema. The brand has now established itself and has won the appreciation of all the major groups, becoming their leading program manufacturer.

More information on https://www.atlantistv.fr/le-groupe/

Contacts

EuropaCorp Group

NewCap

Lisa Reynaud | Investor Relations | investors@europacorp.com

Pierre Laurent | NewCap

Régis Lefèbvre | Communication | rlefebvre@europacorp.com

plaurent@newcap.fr| Tel: 01 44 71 94 94

Tel: 01 55 99 50 00

Atlantis Group

Charlotte Vignon | Director of Communications | cvignon@atlantistv.fr

Tel: 06 20 89 02 28

EuropaCorp is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

ISIN code: FR0010490920 - MNEMO code: ALECP

1

Disclaimer

EuropaCorp SA published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 17:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
