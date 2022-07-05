Europcar Mobility : Green Mobility Holding to delist Europcar Mobility Group in order to accelerate transformation

PRESS RELEASE Paris, July 5, 2022

Green Mobility Holding to delist Europcar Mobility Group in order to accelerate transformation

Green Mobility Holding S.A., a bidder consortium consisting of Volkswagen, Attestor and Pon Holdings, today announced that it has requested the implementation of a squeeze-out procedure for Europcar Mobility Group shares at a price of €0.51 per share and the delisting of the company's shares. This request follows the publication of the result of its reopened tender offer for the shares of Europcar Mobility Group as published by the French financial market authority (AMF). At the expiry of the reopened offer period on June 29, 2022, a total of 4,686,853,284 shares of Europcar Mobility Group were tendered into the offer. As a result, Green Mobility Holding holds 93.62 percent of the share capital and at least 93.60 percent of the voting rights of the company1. Shareholders having already tendered their shares to the offer will receive payment of an additional price of €0.01.

"We are very pleased that so many shareholders accepted our offer for Europcar Mobility Group", Holger Peters, Head of Transformation Office at Volkswagen AG and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Europcar Mobility Group, said. "Volkswagen, Attestor and Pon Holdings share the same vision of transforming Europcar Mobility Group into a leading integrated and agile mobility provider, in which flexible and innovative mobility services will be a key element. We are convinced that as such, Europcar Mobility Group will become a cornerstone of Volkswagen's planned future mobility offerings. Having secured more than 90 percent of Europcar Mobility Group's shares and therefore being able to take the company private, gives us the opportunity to quickly move forward with making this vision reality."

The settlement-delivery of the supplemental acceptance period will take place on July [11], 2022. The squeeze-out and delisting of Europcar Mobility Group shares are scheduled to take place on July [13], 2022.

Taking into account 8,552,323 treasury shares and 94,796 free shares covered by a liquidity agreement as described under section 2.5 of the offer document, which are assimilated to shares held by the bidder consortium in accordance with French law.

