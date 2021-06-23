Log in
    EUCAR   FR0012789949

EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP

(EUCAR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 06/23 11:39:43 am
0.43 EUR   +9.47%
01:03pEuropcar Rejects $2.64 Billion Takeover Approach
DJ
12:44pEUROPCAR MOBILITY  : France's Europcar rejects takeover bid, saying price too low
RE
11:43aEUROPCAR MOBILITY  : Reactive statement
PU
Europcar Mobility : France's Europcar rejects takeover bid, saying price too low

06/23/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - French car hire group Europcar said on Wednesday it has rejected a takeover bid, without specifying the bidder, saying the 0.44 euro ($0.5254) per share price offered was too low.

Europcar said further talks might take place.

"The board of directors of the company has concluded that the price of 0.44 euros ($0.53) per share proposed does not reflect the company’s full value and value creation potential", Europcar said in a statement.

Bloomberg news agency reported that Europcar had rejected a $2.6 billion takeover bid from German carmaker Volkswagen . ($1 = 0.8379 euros) (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP 9.47% 0.43 Real-time Quote.-6.28%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.44% 217.95 Delayed Quote.46.57%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 189 M 2 615 M 2 615 M
Net income 2021 -115 M -137 M -137 M
Net Debt 2021 464 M 554 M 554 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 966 M 2 349 M 2 349 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 8 482
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
Duration : Period :
Europcar Mobility Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,39 €
Average target price 0,38 €
Spread / Average Target -4,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Caroline Parot Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luc Etienne Péligry Group Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre de Juniac Chairman
Damien Basselier Group Chief Product & Chief Technology Officer
Olivier Baldassari Group Chief Countries & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP-6.28%2 341
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-8.63%9 453
SIXT SE20.26%5 642
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.114.72%5 595
BARLOWORLD LIMITED18.24%1 596
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.489.84%1 179