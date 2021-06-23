Europcar Mobility : France's Europcar rejects takeover bid, saying price too low

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - French car hire group Europcar
said on Wednesday it has rejected a takeover bid, without
specifying the bidder, saying the 0.44 euro ($0.5254) per share
price offered was too low.
Europcar said further talks might take place.
"The board of directors of the company has concluded that
the price of 0.44 euros ($0.53) per share proposed does not
reflect the company’s full value and value creation potential",
Europcar said in a statement.
Bloomberg news agency reported that Europcar had rejected a
$2.6 billion takeover bid from German carmaker Volkswagen
.
($1 = 0.8379 euros)
(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jan Harvey)