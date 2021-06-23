Log in
    EUCAR   FR0012789949

EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP

(EUCAR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 06/23 11:39:43 am
0.43 EUR   +9.47%
Europcar Rejects $2.64 Billion Takeover Approach
DJ
France's Europcar rejects takeover bid, saying price too low
RE
Reactive statement
PU
Europcar Rejects $2.64 Billion Takeover Approach

06/23/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
By Mauro Orru

Europcar Mobility Group SA has rejected a takeover approach valuing the company at about 2.21 billion euros ($2.64 billion) after concluding the proposal didn't reflect the company's value and potential.

The Paris-listed car-rental company said Wednesday that it recently received an expression of interest for a potential transaction. It didn't name any prospective bidders.

"After studying this proposal carefully, the board of directors of the company has concluded that the price of EUR0.44 per share proposed does not reflect the company's full value and value creation potential," Europcar said.

"Further discussions may take place, which the company does not intend to comment, unless required by law," the company added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that Europcar had rejected a takeover attempt from Volkswagen AG at about EUR0.44 per share, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Volkswagen didn't respond to a request for comment.

Europcar shares closed 9.5% higher at EUR0.43 on Wednesday.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-21 1302ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP 9.47% 0.43 Real-time Quote.-6.28%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.44% 217.95 Delayed Quote.46.57%
