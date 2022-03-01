Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Europcar Mobility Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EUCAR   FR0012789949

EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP

(EUCAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen consortium's bid for Europcar extended into Q2

03/01/2022 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on car in a showroom of a Volkswagen car dealer in Brussels

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A consortium that includes Volkswagen that has made a bid to take over Europcar for 2.9 billion euros ($3.22 billion) said on Tuesday the deal was on track for the second quarter rather than the first.

Volkswagen, along with asset manager Attestor Limited and Dutch mobility group Pon Holdings BV, is offering 0.50 euro per share in Europcar, which could be topped up by 0.01 euro per share if 90% of shareholders take up the bid.

The consortium, Green Mobility Holding, said in Tuesday's statement that Europcar had confirmed it would extend the deal deadline from March 31 to June 30, and that it was making "good progress towards its intended acquisition".

The consortium cited "ongoing pre-filing discussions" with the European Commission for the delay.

($1 = 0.9003 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP -0.28% 0.504 Real-time Quote.-0.16%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -7.62% 164.48 Delayed Quote.0.32%
All news about EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
01:35pVolkswagen consortium's bid for Europcar extended into Q2
RE
12:09pEUROPCAR MOBILITY : Fy 2021 results - sharp recovery in activity
PU
12:00pTRANSCRIPT : Europcar Mobility Group S.A., 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2022
CI
01/12Europcar Mobility Group Announces Executive Changes
CI
01/12EUROPCAR MOBILITY : New set up for the Europcar Mobility Group's executive committee
PU
2021EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
2021European Stock Markets Slump as New COVID-19 Variant Prompts Africa Travel Curbs
MT
2021Volkswagen Sees $3.27 Billion Offer For Europcar As Attractive
MT
2021Volkswagen sees Europcar deal as attractive, quashes hopes for higher bid
RE
2021Volkswagen-Led Consortium Launches Tender Offer for Europcar Mobility
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 330 M 2 616 M 2 616 M
Net income 2021 -37,8 M -42,4 M -42,4 M
Net Debt 2021 260 M 292 M 292 M
P/E ratio 2021 -67,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 531 M 2 813 M 2 842 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 482
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
Duration : Period :
Europcar Mobility Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,51 €
Average target price 0,50 €
Spread / Average Target -1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caroline Parot Chief Executive Officer & Director
Malène Korvin Group Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre de Juniac Chairman
Damien Basselier Group Chief Product & Chief Technology Officer
Olivier Baldassari Group Chief Countries & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP-0.16%2 842
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-11.54%9 863
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-18.69%8 723
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.8.53%8 384
SIXT SE-14.01%5 916
COMPANHIA DE LOCAÇÃO DAS AMÉRICAS7.53%2 476