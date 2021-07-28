Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Europcar Mobility Group
  News
  Summary
    EUCAR   FR0012789949

EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP

(EUCAR)
Summary 
Summary

Volkswagen launches tender offer for Europcar

07/28/2021 | 01:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -A consortium led by German automaker Volkswagen has agreed with Europcar to launch a tender offer for the car rental company that values the group at 2.9 billion euros ($3.4 billion) including debt.

Volkswagen is proposing an offer price of 0.50 euros per share, which could be topped up by a 0.01 euros per share supplement if 90% of shareholders take up the bid, Europcar said in a statement, adding that its board had recommended the offer.

In total, investors representing 68% of Europcar's shares have agreed to tender their shares to the offer, which Volkswagen is submitting jointly with Attestor and Pon Holdings, Europcar said.

The minimum acceptance threshold for the takeover offer is 67%, Volkswagen said in a separate statement.

"With its advanced fleet management capabilities and strong network of stations, Europcar will help accelerate Volkswagen's delivery of its ambitious mobility services targets," Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said.

Europcar has 3,500 stations in more than 140 countries, a fleet of over 350,000 vehicles, and serves over 5 million customers per year, Volkswagen said.

The offer will be filed with the French regulator by the end of the third quarter 2021, Europcar said, adding it was expected to be completed in the course of the fourth quarter 2021 or the first quarter of 2022.

($1 = 0.8466 euros)

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, Writing by Sarah White; editing by Sandra Maler and Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 220 M 2 621 M 2 621 M
Net income 2021 -115 M -135 M -135 M
Net Debt 2021 487 M 575 M 575 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 439 M 2 886 M 2 880 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 8 482
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
Duration : Period :
Europcar Mobility Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,49 €
Average target price 0,42 €
Spread / Average Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caroline Parot Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luc Etienne Péligry Group Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre de Juniac Chairman
Damien Basselier Group Chief Product & Chief Technology Officer
Olivier Baldassari Group Chief Countries & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP16.26%2 886
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-3.10%9 736
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.114.91%5 600
SIXT SE16.70%5 460
BARLOWORLD LIMITED16.21%1 521
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.0.53%1 196