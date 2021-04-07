2020 RESULTS: business severely hit by COVID-19 outbreak, yet good resilience in domestic and V&T activities. - Aggressive cost adaptation and cash preservation measures. - Financial restructuring rolled out in record time, enabling "CONNECT" strategic plan.

|
Press Release
Paris - April 7th, 2021
2020 RESULTS
BUSINESS SEVERELY HIT BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK,
YET GOOD RESILIENCE IN DOMESTIC AND V&T ACTIVITIES
AGGRESSIVE COST ADAPTATION AND CASH PRESERVATION MEASURES: > €1bn SAVINGS IN 2020 & STRONG CASH BURN REDUCTION IN H2 2020
FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING ROLLED OUT IN RECORD TIME,
ENABLING CONNECT STRATEGIC PLAN TO DRIVE SUSTAINABLE & PROFITABLE GROWTH
Q4 2020 AND FY 2020 HIGHLIGHTS1
Full year 2020:
-
Adj. Corporate EBITDA (IFRS 16): -€172m (vs +€389m in 2019) on revenue down2 -45% to €1,761m
-
Aggressive cost measures adaptation3, well above initial budget of €850m: ~€1bn cost savings in 2020, i.e. more than
30% reduction on the cost base versus pre Covid-19 scenario
-
Group net income of -€645m, including -€249mnon-recurring items and assets impairment
-
Strong reduction in cash burn in H2 2020 to €175m in H2 2020 versus €371m in H1 2020
-
Proforma Corporate Net Debt at €93m post-financial restructuring as at December 31th, 2020 (€1,426m reported) and €587m proforma liquidity
Fourth quarter 2020:
-
Q4 2020 results impacted by the second wave of Covid-19, reflected in travel restrictions but good resilience in domestic business and Vans & Trucks
On a proforma basis2, Group revenue down -42.5% to €409m in Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019, leading to Corporate EBITDA at - €18m
-
Q4 2020: strong active fleet reduction of -39% YoY to 180,000 vehicles in December 2020 - allowing the Group to record a good utilization rate of 70.0% on average in Q4 2020 (vs. 72.0% in Q4 2019), demonstrating the Group's flexible model
2021 OUTLOOK
-
A cautious view on H1 2021 given still limited visibility on the timing of the demand recovery and reduced lead time for customer booking
-
For 2021, the Group anticipates revenue growth relying on key business drivers: domestic, Vans & Trucks, Professional and Proximity customers
-
The combination of the rollout of Connect and a reduced cost base will allow the Group to quickly return to profitability in a context of market recovery
-
In line with prior statements, the financial restructuring enables the group to benefit from strong liquidity to support its recovery and the implementation of the Connect, the Group's strategic plan, reshaping it around customers' needs and expectations
-
First deliveries of "Connect" in 2021 with 4 enabling pillars: fleet / network / IT / organization
-
After IFRS 16 application, excluding non-fleet liabilities related to leases
-
Proforma basis i.e. including in 2019 acquisitions of Fox consolidated in November 2019 & franchisees in Finland and Norway in July 2019
-
With reference to the €3bn cost base initially planned pre-Covid-19. Before IFRS 16 application
1
CAPITAL STRUCTURE FULLY RESHAPED FOLLOWING ITS FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING
The Group has reshaped its capital structure and reduced its indebtedness in a record time through €1.1bn corporate debt equitization and €255m new money equity4 injection in on 26 February 2021. Post financial restructuring, gross corporate debt amounts to €905m (vs €2,005m reported) and proforma net corporate debt amounts to €93m (vs €1,426m reported). In addition, a €225m facility has been put in place to support Fleet Financing.
Caroline Parot, CEO of Europcar Mobility Group, declared:
"Due to the Covid-19 successive waves, 2020 has been a very challenging year for all players in the Travel & Leisure industry.
Our 2020 FY revenue was down -45% vs 2019, due to travel bans and lockdowns, combined with a "self-restriction" trend
among customers concerned with their safety. All this strongly impacted the level of activity of our Cars and Low-Cost BUs all year long, as reflected in our results. Yet local markets showed good resilience, supported by domestic demand, and our Vans & Trucks & Urban Mobility BUs performed well.
Thanks to the financial restructuring combined with a sharp cost adaptation plan, the Group benefits from a much lower cost base and a strong liquidity. With strong adaptability and reactivity, our teams are now executing our "Connect" transformation plan.
This plan recognizes the changes in customers' needs and expectations. It will help us accelerate our transformation and reshape our services, with the ambition to be a leader in flexible, sustainable, connected and digital mobility solutions.
Regarding 2021, although vaccination campaigns are being rolled out, our views remain cautious. Nevertheless, I am confident that we will rebound strongly as soon as the sanitary / market conditions improve, as demonstrated by our US business."
4 €212m net cash equity, net of fees
2
FY 2020 financial results
Change in perimeter: acquisitions of Fox Rent A Car consolidated in November 2019 and franchisees in Norway and Finland in July 2019 are included in 2019 for the calculation of the "% change at constant perimeter and currency".
Management Account presentation:
2019 and 2020 figures include Urban Mobility Corporate EBITDA performance 2019 and 2020 accounts are presented under IFRS 16, unless explicitly mentioned
Q4 2020 financial results
3
PROFIT & LOSS FY 2020
As part of the Travel & Leisure industry, the Group was abruptly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of the containment measures, border closures decided by most countries in the world. This particularly impacted the activity at airports for international customers while domestic markets showed robust resilience.
Europcar Mobility Group reacted swiftly to this unprecedented situation, by implementing a major operational ("Reboot" program) and financial plan to mitigate the impact of the crisis as well as high safety standards for its customers and employees. As early as March 2020, the Group adapted and evolved its operating model to be more flexible and provide the most adapted offer to its customers in order to ensure the business can thrive. The ability to flex costs and reduce costs while focusing on operational execution allowed the Group to record cost reduction in excess of €1bn in reference to the €3bn initial cost base planned for 2020 or 30% reduction compared to 2019, well above its initial €850m target.
Revenue and Profit & Loss are analyzed through the evolution at constant perimeter and exchange rates, with Fox consolidated in the Low-Cost BU and franchisees in Finland and Norway in the Cars BU and Vans & Trucks on a proforma basis for 2019.
MADC: Margin after Direct costs: MAVC - Sales & Marketing - fleet financing costs
4
1. Revenue in Q4 2020 and FY 2020
Revenue in Q4 2020
On a reported basis, total revenue decreased by -42% to €409m in Q4 2020 and by -43% at constant perimeter and exchange rates (i.e. proforma basis). The performance was impacted by the second wave of Covid-19 with another strong decrease in international demand. Yet, the Group recorded a good resilience in its domestic markets and segments.
Cars and to a lower extent Low Cost BU (Business Unit) were the most impacted given their exposure to the Leisure segment. This was attributable to the international travel flow which continued to suffer from restrictive measures of movements re-imposed by many countries.
Conversely, the Group also reported a good resilience in its domestic markets and Vans & Trucks BU. The latter was down -6% on a proforma basis to €95m over the quarter, with positive growth in some countries (UK, Germany, Italy, Denmark and Australia). Demand was solid in home delivery / e-commerce with a peak during Christmas period, in long-term solutions (LTS) and mid-term contracts for SMEs.
Urban Mobility services (round-trip car sharing), recorded a good performance overall in the context of the pandemic, driven by longer durations and positive pricing in car sharing, thus confirming the shift of urban customers towards alternatives to vehicle ownership.
Revenue in 2020
On a reported basis, total revenue decreased by -42% to €1,761m in 2020 and -45% at constant perimeter and exchange rates (i.e. proforma basis), resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.
After a solid performance over the first 2 months of the year (+3.6% revenue growth), the Group recorded a -10% decline in proforma revenue in Q1 2020, -69% in Q2 2020, -50% in Q3 2020 and -43% in Q4 2020. For the full year 2020, airport revenue was down -63% versus -29% for off-airport revenue.
5
