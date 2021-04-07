Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Europcar Mobility Group SA    EUCAR   FR0012789949

EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA

(EUCAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

2020 RESULTS: business severely hit by COVID-19 outbreak, yet good resilience in domestic and V&T activities. - Aggressive cost adaptation and cash preservation measures. - Financial restructuring rolled out in record time, enabling "CONNECT" strategic plan.

04/07/2021 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Paris - April 7th, 2021

2020 RESULTS

BUSINESS SEVERELY HIT BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK,

YET GOOD RESILIENCE IN DOMESTIC AND V&T ACTIVITIES

AGGRESSIVE COST ADAPTATION AND CASH PRESERVATION MEASURES: > €1bn SAVINGS IN 2020 & STRONG CASH BURN REDUCTION IN H2 2020

FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING ROLLED OUT IN RECORD TIME,

ENABLING CONNECT STRATEGIC PLAN TO DRIVE SUSTAINABLE & PROFITABLE GROWTH

Q4 2020 AND FY 2020 HIGHLIGHTS1

Full year 2020:

  • Adj. Corporate EBITDA (IFRS 16): -€172m (vs +€389m in 2019) on revenue down2 -45% to €1,761m
  • Aggressive cost measures adaptation3, well above initial budget of €850m: ~€1bn cost savings in 2020, i.e. more than
    30% reduction on the cost base versus pre Covid-19 scenario
  • Group net income of -€645m, including -€249mnon-recurring items and assets impairment
  • Strong reduction in cash burn in H2 2020 to €175m in H2 2020 versus €371m in H1 2020
  • Proforma Corporate Net Debt at €93m post-financial restructuring as at December 31th, 2020 (€1,426m reported) and €587m proforma liquidity
    Fourth quarter 2020:
  • Q4 2020 results impacted by the second wave of Covid-19, reflected in travel restrictions but good resilience in domestic business and Vans & Trucks
    On a proforma basis2, Group revenue down -42.5% to €409m in Q4 2020 vs Q4 2019, leading to Corporate EBITDA at - €18m
  • Q4 2020: strong active fleet reduction of -39% YoY to 180,000 vehicles in December 2020 - allowing the Group to record a good utilization rate of 70.0% on average in Q4 2020 (vs. 72.0% in Q4 2019), demonstrating the Group's flexible model

2021 OUTLOOK

  • A cautious view on H1 2021 given still limited visibility on the timing of the demand recovery and reduced lead time for customer booking
  • For 2021, the Group anticipates revenue growth relying on key business drivers: domestic, Vans & Trucks, Professional and Proximity customers
  • The combination of the rollout of Connect and a reduced cost base will allow the Group to quickly return to profitability in a context of market recovery
  • In line with prior statements, the financial restructuring enables the group to benefit from strong liquidity to support its recovery and the implementation of the Connect, the Group's strategic plan, reshaping it around customers' needs and expectations
  • First deliveries of "Connect" in 2021 with 4 enabling pillars: fleet / network / IT / organization
  1. After IFRS 16 application, excluding non-fleet liabilities related to leases
  2. Proforma basis i.e. including in 2019 acquisitions of Fox consolidated in November 2019 & franchisees in Finland and Norway in July 2019
  3. With reference to the €3bn cost base initially planned pre-Covid-19. Before IFRS 16 application

1

CAPITAL STRUCTURE FULLY RESHAPED FOLLOWING ITS FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING

The Group has reshaped its capital structure and reduced its indebtedness in a record time through €1.1bn corporate debt equitization and €255m new money equity4 injection in on 26 February 2021. Post financial restructuring, gross corporate debt amounts to €905m (vs €2,005m reported) and proforma net corporate debt amounts to €93m (vs €1,426m reported). In addition, a €225m facility has been put in place to support Fleet Financing.

Caroline Parot, CEO of Europcar Mobility Group, declared:

"Due to the Covid-19 successive waves, 2020 has been a very challenging year for all players in the Travel & Leisure industry.

Our 2020 FY revenue was down -45% vs 2019, due to travel bans and lockdowns, combined with a "self-restriction" trend

among customers concerned with their safety. All this strongly impacted the level of activity of our Cars and Low-Cost BUs all year long, as reflected in our results. Yet local markets showed good resilience, supported by domestic demand, and our Vans & Trucks & Urban Mobility BUs performed well.

Thanks to the financial restructuring combined with a sharp cost adaptation plan, the Group benefits from a much lower cost base and a strong liquidity. With strong adaptability and reactivity, our teams are now executing our "Connect" transformation plan.

This plan recognizes the changes in customers' needs and expectations. It will help us accelerate our transformation and reshape our services, with the ambition to be a leader in flexible, sustainable, connected and digital mobility solutions.

Regarding 2021, although vaccination campaigns are being rolled out, our views remain cautious. Nevertheless, I am confident that we will rebound strongly as soon as the sanitary / market conditions improve, as demonstrated by our US business."

Europcar Mobility Group invites you to its FY 2020 Results Conference Call on:

Wednesday, April 7th, at 6:00pm CET

Dial-in Access telephone numbers:

France: +33 (0)1 70 72 25 50

Germany: +49 (0)89 20303 5709

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9125

USA: +1 929-477-0324

Confirmation Code: 8160286

Webcast: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1435149&tp_key=802d98181a

Slides related to the FY 2020 results are available on the Group's website, in the "Financial documentation" section:

https://investors.europcar-group.com/results-center

4 €212m net cash equity, net of fees

2

FY 2020 financial results

Change in perimeter: acquisitions of Fox Rent A Car consolidated in November 2019 and franchisees in Norway and Finland in July 2019 are included in 2019 for the calculation of the "% change at constant perimeter and currency".

Management Account presentation:

2019 and 2020 figures include Urban Mobility Corporate EBITDA performance 2019 and 2020 accounts are presented under IFRS 16, unless explicitly mentioned

Q4 2020 financial results

3

PROFIT & LOSS FY 2020

As part of the Travel & Leisure industry, the Group was abruptly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of the containment measures, border closures decided by most countries in the world. This particularly impacted the activity at airports for international customers while domestic markets showed robust resilience.

Europcar Mobility Group reacted swiftly to this unprecedented situation, by implementing a major operational ("Reboot" program) and financial plan to mitigate the impact of the crisis as well as high safety standards for its customers and employees. As early as March 2020, the Group adapted and evolved its operating model to be more flexible and provide the most adapted offer to its customers in order to ensure the business can thrive. The ability to flex costs and reduce costs while focusing on operational execution allowed the Group to record cost reduction in excess of €1bn in reference to the €3bn initial cost base planned for 2020 or 30% reduction compared to 2019, well above its initial €850m target.

Revenue and Profit & Loss are analyzed through the evolution at constant perimeter and exchange rates, with Fox consolidated in the Low-Cost BU and franchisees in Finland and Norway in the Cars BU and Vans & Trucks on a proforma basis for 2019.

MADC: Margin after Direct costs: MAVC - Sales & Marketing - fleet financing costs

4

1. Revenue in Q4 2020 and FY 2020

Revenue in Q4 2020

On a reported basis, total revenue decreased by -42% to €409m in Q4 2020 and by -43% at constant perimeter and exchange rates (i.e. proforma basis). The performance was impacted by the second wave of Covid-19 with another strong decrease in international demand. Yet, the Group recorded a good resilience in its domestic markets and segments.

Cars and to a lower extent Low Cost BU (Business Unit) were the most impacted given their exposure to the Leisure segment. This was attributable to the international travel flow which continued to suffer from restrictive measures of movements re-imposed by many countries.

Conversely, the Group also reported a good resilience in its domestic markets and Vans & Trucks BU. The latter was down -6% on a proforma basis to €95m over the quarter, with positive growth in some countries (UK, Germany, Italy, Denmark and Australia). Demand was solid in home delivery / e-commerce with a peak during Christmas period, in long-term solutions (LTS) and mid-term contracts for SMEs.

Urban Mobility services (round-trip car sharing), recorded a good performance overall in the context of the pandemic, driven by longer durations and positive pricing in car sharing, thus confirming the shift of urban customers towards alternatives to vehicle ownership.

Revenue in 2020

On a reported basis, total revenue decreased by -42% to €1,761m in 2020 and -45% at constant perimeter and exchange rates (i.e. proforma basis), resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

After a solid performance over the first 2 months of the year (+3.6% revenue growth), the Group recorded a -10% decline in proforma revenue in Q1 2020, -69% in Q2 2020, -50% in Q3 2020 and -43% in Q4 2020. For the full year 2020, airport revenue was down -63% versus -29% for off-airport revenue.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Europcar Mobility Group SA published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 16:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA
12:28p2020 RESULTS : business severely hit by COVID-19 outbreak, yet good resilience i..
PU
04/06NEW KEY MILESTONE IN EUROPCAR MOBILI : Strategic partnership with free2move - st..
PU
04/06Global markets live: Credit Suisse, Boeing, Gamestop
03/24EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP REINFORCES I : 5 new openings and completion of a new fr..
PU
03/24EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP  : Reinforces Its Franchisees Network With New Openings ..
BU
03/18EUROPCAR MOBILITY  : Wolfgang Neumann Appointed Managing Director of Europcar Mo..
BU
03/15EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP  : Innovates by Launching a Brand New Range of Subscript..
BU
03/04EUROPCAR MOBILITY  : Extends Partnerships with ECO Rent a Car, Shouqi Car Rental
MT
03/03EUROPCAR MOBILITY  : renews its alliances with ECO Rent a Car in India and Shouq..
PU
03/03VIVENDI : The Good Results for 2020 Confirm the -6-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 849 M 2 200 M 2 200 M
Net income 2020 -448 M -533 M -533 M
Net Debt 2020 1 432 M 1 703 M 1 703 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,11x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 261 M 1 500 M 1 500 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 9 601
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Europcar Mobility Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,32 €
Last Close Price 0,28 €
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Caroline Parot Chief Executive Officer
Luc Etienne Péligry Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Bailly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stéphane Deux Director-Information Technology
Olivier Baldassari Group Chief Countries & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA-32.48%1 493
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-9.56%8 349
SIXT SE18.94%5 538
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.100.70%5 229
BARLOWORLD LIMITED0.50%1 255
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-16.66%911
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ