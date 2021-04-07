2020 RESULTS: business severely hit by COVID-19 outbreak, yet good resilience in domestic and V&T activities. - Aggressive cost adaptation and cash preservation measures. - Financial restructuring rolled out in record time, enabling "CONNECT" strategic plan.

Proforma basis i.e. including in 2019 acquisitions of Fox consolidated in November 2019 & franchisees in Finland and Norway in July 2019

First deliveries of "Connect" in 2021 with 4 enabling pillars: fleet / network / IT / organization

In line with prior statements, the financial restructuring enables the group to benefit from strong liquidity to support its recovery and the implementation of the Connect, the Group's strategic plan, reshaping it around customers' needs and expectations

The combination of the rollout of Connect and a reduced cost base will allow the Group to quickly return to profitability in a context of market recovery

For 2021, the Group anticipates revenue growth relying on key business drivers: domestic, Vans & Trucks, Professional and Proximity customers

A cautious view on H1 2021 given still limited visibility on the timing of the demand recovery and reduced lead time for customer booking

Q4 2020 results impacted by the second wave of

Strong reduction in cash burn in H2 2020 to €175m in H2 2020 versus €371m in H1 2020

CAPITAL STRUCTURE FULLY RESHAPED FOLLOWING ITS FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING

The Group has reshaped its capital structure and reduced its indebtedness in a record time through €1.1bn corporate debt equitization and €255m new money equity4 injection in on 26 February 2021. Post financial restructuring, gross corporate debt amounts to €905m (vs €2,005m reported) and proforma net corporate debt amounts to €93m (vs €1,426m reported). In addition, a €225m facility has been put in place to support Fleet Financing.

Caroline Parot, CEO of Europcar Mobility Group, declared:

"Due to the Covid-19 successive waves, 2020 has been a very challenging year for all players in the Travel & Leisure industry.

Our 2020 FY revenue was down -45% vs 2019, due to travel bans and lockdowns, combined with a "self-restriction" trend

among customers concerned with their safety. All this strongly impacted the level of activity of our Cars and Low-Cost BUs all year long, as reflected in our results. Yet local markets showed good resilience, supported by domestic demand, and our Vans & Trucks & Urban Mobility BUs performed well.

Thanks to the financial restructuring combined with a sharp cost adaptation plan, the Group benefits from a much lower cost base and a strong liquidity. With strong adaptability and reactivity, our teams are now executing our "Connect" transformation plan.

This plan recognizes the changes in customers' needs and expectations. It will help us accelerate our transformation and reshape our services, with the ambition to be a leader in flexible, sustainable, connected and digital mobility solutions.

Regarding 2021, although vaccination campaigns are being rolled out, our views remain cautious. Nevertheless, I am confident that we will rebound strongly as soon as the sanitary / market conditions improve, as demonstrated by our US business."

