Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Europcar Mobility Group SA    EUCAR   FR0012789949

EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA

(EUCAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Car hire group Europcar in talks on financial restructuring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - French car hire company Europcar , one of many transport companies to have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Monday it was in talks about a financial restructuring.

"The group's objective is to ensure a sustainable capital structure adapted to its level of revenue, with reduced corporate indebtedness and appropriate liquidity," Europcar said in a statement.

Previously owned by Volkswagen, Europcar was bought by investment company Eurazeo in 2006 and listed on the stock market in 2015. Eurazeo still has a stake of around 29.9% in Europcar.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURAZEO SE 1.39% 46.76 Real-time Quote.-24.39%
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA 1.33% 1.216 Real-time Quote.-72.31%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 4.74% 149.78 Real-time Quote.-18.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA
01:01pEUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in ..
BU
01:00pCar hire group Europcar in talks on financial restructuring
RE
08:55aEUROPCAR MOBILITY : Marcus Bernhardt appointed new CEO of Deutsche Hospitality
AQ
08/06PSA's car sharing service can now seek new investors, CEO says
RE
07/28EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : First Half 2020 Results
BU
07/27Eurazeo sets September deadline for last-ditch bids for Europcar - sources
RE
06/24EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Statement from Europcar Mobility Group
BU
06/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon launches new green fund, Dell about to act on VMw..
06/24VOLKSWAGEN : in Talks to Acquire French Car Rental Group Europcar -Reuters
DJ
06/24Volkswagen explores acquisition of car rental group Europcar - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 938 M 2 293 M 2 293 M
Net income 2020 -335 M -396 M -396 M
Net Debt 2020 2 290 M 2 709 M 2 709 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 186 M 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 9 601
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Europcar Mobility Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,94 €
Last Close Price 1,20 €
Spread / Highest target 91,7%
Spread / Average Target 61,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Caroline Parot Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Paul Bailly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Baldassari Group Chief Countries & Operations Officer
Luc Etienne Péligry Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Deux Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA-72.31%220
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.7.04%7 192
SIXT SE-14.28%3 672
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.8.16%2 429
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-9.73%968
BARLOWORLD LIMITED-45.89%738
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group