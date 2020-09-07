Car hire group Europcar in talks on financial restructuring

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - French car hire company Europcar
, one of many transport companies to have been hit by
the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Monday it was in talks about a
financial restructuring.
"The group's objective is to ensure a sustainable capital
structure adapted to its level of revenue, with reduced
corporate indebtedness and appropriate liquidity," Europcar said
in a statement.
Previously owned by Volkswagen, Europcar was
bought by investment company Eurazeo in 2006 and
listed on the stock market in 2015. Eurazeo still has a stake of
around 29.9% in Europcar.
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Susan Fenton)