Europcar Mobility : Approval of the draft accelerated financial safeguard plan by the financial creditors' committee and the bondholders' general meeting

Press release Paris, January 7, 2021

Approval of the draft accelerated financial safeguard plan by the financial creditors' committee

and the bondholders' general meeting

Europcar Mobility Group (the « Company ») and SELARL FHB, represented by Maître Hélène Bourbouloux, in its capacity as judicial administrator appointed as such by a ruling of the commercial court of Paris dated December 14, 2020 (the « Judicial Administrator »), herein announce that, in the course of the meetings held on January 7, 2021 and convened by the Judicial Administrator, the financial lenders' committee and the bondholders' general meeting approved, by the requisite majorities, the draft accelerated financial safeguard plan.

This is a significant milestone for the Company, and the next key milestone will be the shareholders' meeting which will be held on January 20, 2021 at 3pm, exceptionally in closed session, given the sanitary situation. A positive shareholder vote in favor of all the resolutions at this meeting is required for the implementation of the accelerated financial safeguard plan and for the continuity of activities, thus opening a new chapter to the Company's development with the execution of the 'Connect' strategic roadmap.

Disclaimers

This announcement has been prepared by Europcar Mobility Group exclusively for information purposes. It does not constitute or include any advice or recommendation by Europcar Mobility Group (or any other person) regarding the securities of Europcar Mobility Group or EC Finance plc or as to the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Europcar Mobility Group (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of the business of Europcar Mobility Group, its securities, its affiliates or any of Europcar Mobility Group's or their assets.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange or acquire securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities referenced in this announcement may not be offered, sold, exchanged or delivered in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The securities mentioned in this announcement are not, and will not be, registered in the United States. This announcement is not directed at, or intended for distribution, publication, availability to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation, or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

This press release includes forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations about future events. Such forward- looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations and services and product development, as well as statements, regarding performance or events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "may", "would", "should" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Europcar Mobility Group and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their business, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments in respect of contingent liabilities, changes in economic conditions globally or in Europcar Mobility Group's principal markets, competitive conditions in the market and regulatory factors. Those events are uncertain; their outcome may differ from current expectations which may in turn materially affect expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward- looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by applicable law, Europcar Mobility Group does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. The results and the Group's performance may also be affected by various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, risks identified in the "Risk factors" of the Annual Registration Document registered by the Autorité des marchés financiers on May 6, 2020 and also available on the Group's website.