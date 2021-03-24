Log in
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA

(EUCAR)
Europcar Mobility Group : Reinforces Its Franchisees Network With New Openings in Top Destinations, Preparing for the Travel & Leisure Market Restart

03/24/2021 | 03:20am EDT
5 new openings over the last months and completion of a new franchise agreement in Greece which will take effect in Q4

Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) is present in more than 140 countries, with wholly owned subsidiaries, a strong network of alliance partners and an historical franchisees network leveraging its portfolio of brands. The Group’s objective is to cover the entire world, serving as many customers as possible with the same high standards of quality of service.

Europcar Mobility Group now offers its services and brands in 5 new destinations: Albania, Cyprus, Malta, Russia and St Martin.
Over the same period, the Group renewed its presence in 7 countries through its Europcar brand: Belarus, Bolivia, Jamaica, Malta, Montenegro, Paraguay and Serbia.

The Group is also proud to announce the completion of its new Franchise Agreement with Kinsen Hellas in Greece through its Europcar brand, which will take effect on 1st October 2021. With this franchise partnership, both Kinsen Hellas and Europcar customers will benefit from a consistent high-quality service in the Greek market.

Partnering with Europcar Mobility Group and serving as its franchisee, Kinsen Hellas envisions to accelerate its growth by establishing the Europcar brand as a top-quality mobility solution in Greece.

On the occasion of the finalization of the franchise agreement between Europcar Mobility Group and Kinsen Hellas, Mr. Nikos Passias, Business Unit Manager, Kinsen Hellas SA, commented: “It is a great pleasure to announce our partnership with Europcar Mobility Group, which marks an important milestone in our company's growth. Kinsen Hellas mission is to always deliver exceptional service to its customers. With the vital contribution of the Europcar Mobility Group, we are in the privileged position to provide a complete, branded, mobility solution to the Greek market, outstanding services to our mutual customers, and a great working environment for our people. We are confident that this strategic partnership will be proven mutually beneficial and felicitous”.

Mark Lister, Europcar Mobility Group Director International Partner Development adds: "As we are progressively emerging from the global pandemic, we’re actively preparing for the full restart, in particular with our franchisees network. Along with the five countries where we opened new franchises, Greece is clearly a country where our presence is essential to fully benefit from the market rebound, on the basis of a highly compatible service tenet. United by this common vision with Kinsen Hellas, we are delighted to enter into this new partnership.

I would like to congratulate Kinsen Hellas Board of Directors and executives for having settled with us this stable foundation, giving us a mutual opportunity for development and future endeavours. We look forward to starting to work together”.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred “Mobility Service Company” by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, car-sharing and van-sharing. Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer ; its 4 major brands being: Europcar® - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar® - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent® – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo® – one of the European leaders of round-trip car sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com


© Business Wire 2021
