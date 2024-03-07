PRESS RELEASE Paris, 7 March 2024

Christian Bouzaid joins Europcar Mobility Group

as Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer

Europcar Mobility Group welcomes Christian Bouzaid as Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, member of the Group Executive Committee, effective 4 March 2024.

Christian Bouzaid has more than 20 years of experience in marketing, revenue management and commercial strategy in the travel and leisure industry. Prior to joining Europcar Mobility Group, he was VP Revenue Planning and Optimization at Walt Disney World in the USA since 2019.

Before that, he held the role of VP Revenue Management and Analytics at Disneyland Paris. Over these 10 years at Disney, Christian developed commercial strategies to support the company's revenue growth, with a specific focus on Pricing, Revenue Management, Data and Analytics and the articulation of the Long Term Plan across sales and marketing.

He started his career in the airline industry: first with Air France KLM where he spent 9 years in several senior management positions in Pricing and Marketing; then Corsair International (TUI Group) in 2010 as Head of network, revenue management and alliances, and member of the executive committee.

Christian Bouzaid brings a wealth of experience to Europcar Mobility Group in areas which are instrumental to its profitable growth. More specifically, Christian will play a key role in the execution of the company's new strategic plan - EXCEED - enhancing mobility services for all customers and supporting the company's revenue growth. He will define and implement a best in class digital and physical customer experience, while optimizing the Group's brands' positioning - elevating Europcar's brand positioning and amplifying Goldcar's promise of best value for money - and upgrading the company's Pricing and Revenue Management capabilities.

Christian Bouzaid comments: "I am very delighted to join Europcar Mobility Group - such a great international mobility player that celebrates its 75th anniversary this year - especially at a time when consumers are looking for more choice and flexibility in their form of transport, with the least impact on the environment and at the right price. In this evolving ecosystem, our teams will keep focusing on customer-centric innovative strategies to consolidate Europcar Mobility Group leadership position in the mobility space".

