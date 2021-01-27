Log in
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA

(EUCAR)
Europcar Mobility : announces the creation of a Nordic Regional "Cluster" to leverage business opportunities and develop synergies between its businesses in Denmark, Finland and Norway

01/27/2021 | 02:28am EST
Press release

Paris, January 27, 2021

Europcar Mobility Group announces the creation of a Nordic Regional "Cluster"

to leverage business opportunities and develop synergies between its businesses in Denmark, Finland and Norway

Europcar Mobility Group announces the creation of a Nordic Cluster across Europcar Mobility Group businesses in Denmark, Finland and Norway, which will be led by Stéphane Soille, appointed as its Managing Director. Stéphane Soille will be supported by a Country Head for each of the three markets, with a strong commercial focus: Christian Øien for Denmark, Kimmo Vainio for Finland and Bjørn Briskeby for Norway.

For Denmark the business was acquired in April 2017, and since that time Christian Ree continued with the business to manage the transition from long-standing franchisee to a high performing corporate country. Christian Ree has now left the Group to fully dedicate his time to his family businesses.

The franchises of Finland and Norway were acquired by the Group in February 2019, from Jussi and Matti Holopainen. Both Jussi and Matti stayed with the business to manage the smooth transition into a corporate country, producing excellent results through the integration. Jussi and Matti Holopainen have also now left the Group to focus on their other business interests.

These three businesses hold strong positions in their respective national markets (N°1 in Denmark, N°1 in Finland and N°3 in Norway) with customer bases covering both leisure travelers and the corporate market. Indeed, the customer experience has always been one of the key areas of performance of these businesses, especially for Denmark and Finland which hold the two highest customer satisfaction ratings across the Group, year after year (in 2020: Net Promoter Score of 67,1 for Denmark and 70,4 for Finland).

The creation of a Nordic Cluster is part of the Group's ongoing business transformation, and will allow the optimisation of business processes across the three countries - by leveraging best practices and mutualizing expertise locally - as well as accelerate the integration of the region into the Group. Building on the solidity of these businesses and the recognised customer focus of the local teams, the Group particularly intends to use this regional cluster as an innovation and launch platform for its new offers and new mobility services.

Gary Smith, Managing Director, Northern Europe and USA, comments: "Today, the Group is able to make this change, thanks to the successful acquisition and integration allowed by the former owners of these businesses. We would like to thank Christian, Jussi and Matti for the drive and commitment to the Group and wish them every success in their new ventures.

The three businesses have a very strong service culture and are well positioned to grow on the B2B segment with tailor-made, innovative mobility solutions: the recent partnership sealed with Post Nord and Mercedes-Benz in Denmark, to provide full electric vans with a long-term solution that includes connectivity and data management, is the perfect illustration of the innovative offers that these teams are able to build for B2B customers, in line with Group's strategy. They are also well positioned to benefit from the tourist market when the world will re-open, while offering new proximity mobility services for the domestic market. With this new organisation, in the framework of the Group's "Connect" plan, we are preparing this region for the market rebound".

Contacts

Communication

Valérie Sauteret - valerie.sauteret@europcar.com

Vincent Vevaud - vincent.vevaud@europcar.com

Publicis Consultants

Judith Grandcoing - judith.grandcoing@publicisconsultants.com

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing and private hire vehicle (PHV - rental to "Uber like" chauffeurs).

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer ; its 4 major brands being: Europcar® - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar® - the low-costcar-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent® - 'mid- tier' car rental and Ubeeqo® - one of the European leaders of round-tripcar-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries - 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand - completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Europcar Mobility Group SA published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 07:27:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
