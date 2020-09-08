Log in
Europcar shares slump as ailing rental firm launches debt talks

09/08/2020 | 04:49am EDT

Shares in Europcar tumbled 30% in early trading on Tuesday, after the car rental group, battered by the coronavirus pandemic as travel dwindles worldwide, said it aimed to try and restructure its debts.

Most companies exposed to the tourism sector and other industries hit the hardest by the crisis made it through the first few months of the pandemic, thanks in part to government aid, such as state-backed loans.

But some are now reaching a crunch point which is forcing them to address their debt piles. French steel pipe maker Vallourec, which works with the energy and construction sectors, said earlier this week it would hold talks with all its banks and bondholders, while digital media company Technicolor said it had reached an initial agreement to trim its debt in June.

Loss-making Europcar said on Monday evening that it would ask creditors to allow it to appoint an ad hoc representative as part of the negotiations. Investment bank Rothschild and lawyers Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier, Gide Loyrette Nouel et Kirkland & Ellis are advising on the talks.

Europcar shares were down 30.5% at 0830 GMT.

Investment firm Eurazeo, its main shareholder with a 29.9% stake, had been exploring a sale of the company and had asked potential bidders to submit offers by September, sources close to the matter had told Reuters in July.

Germany's Volkswagen had expressed interest in buying back the rental group it had previously sold off in 2006, but had yet to present a firm offer, the sources had said.

"The debt renegotiation announced yesterday evening is raising fears of a capital hike further down the line that would involve creditors taking equity," said one analyst, who declined to be named.

Europcar said in its statement it was working on a transformation plan to offer customers more digitalised services, for example.

(Reporting by Sarah White, Blandine Henault, Gwenaelle Barzic, editing by Louise Heavens)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURAZEO SE -2.35% 45.54 Real-time Quote.-23.34%
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA -31.17% 0.837 Real-time Quote.-71.94%
TECHNICOLOR 0.12% 2.8585 Real-time Quote.-81.71%
VALLOUREC -2.41% 20.045 Real-time Quote.-81.73%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.99% 148.26 Real-time Quote.-15.01%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 938 M 2 287 M 2 287 M
Net income 2020 -335 M -395 M -395 M
Net Debt 2020 2 290 M 2 702 M 2 702 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 189 M 223 M 223 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 9 601
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Europcar Mobility Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,94 €
Last Close Price 1,22 €
Spread / Highest target 89,1%
Spread / Average Target 59,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Caroline Parot Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Paul Bailly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Baldassari Group Chief Countries & Operations Officer
Luc Etienne Péligry Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Deux Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA-71.94%223
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.7.04%7 193
SIXT SE-12.44%3 763
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.8.16%2 429
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-9.73%969
BARLOWORLD LIMITED-46.11%730
