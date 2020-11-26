Log in
Europcar Mobility Group SA    EUCAR   FR0012789949

EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA

(EUCAR)
Funds take over car rental firm Europcar in debt restructuring

11/26/2020 | 10:31am EST
FILE PHOTO: Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France

PARIS (Reuters) - Car rental firm Europcar, which has been walloped by the coronavirus pandemic along with the travel sector, said on Thursday its creditors had agreed to shrink its debt load by 1.1 billion euros in exchange for shares and control of the firm.

The loss-making French company will receive around 500 million euros ($595 million) in funding as part of the restructuring, to help with cash flow and finance its car fleet, part of which will come from a capital hike.

Investment funds Anchorage, Attestor, Diameter, King Street Capital and Marathon, which in recent months had bought up the Europcar bonds that will be converted into capital, will receive shares in exchange.

As part of the deal, which will help the group shrink its gross debt from just over 2 billion euros now, the funds will hold between around 90% and 97% of Europcar once the debt-to-equity swap and capital hike is finalised.

Eurazeo, which holds 29.9% of Europcar and which will now see its holding squeezed, gave its backing to the transaction, the company said. The French investment firm had been hoping to find buyers for its stake.

German carmaker Volkswagen had circled Europcar back in June and had begun talks over a possible acquisition of the firm, sources told Reuters at the firm, but a firm bid never materialised.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Gwenaelle Barzic;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURAZEO SE -1.24% 51.95 Real-time Quote.-13.77%
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA 2.79% 1.179 Real-time Quote.-73.53%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.10% 149.16 Delayed Quote.-13.56%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 869 M 2 224 M 2 224 M
Net income 2020 -438 M -521 M -521 M
Net Debt 2020 1 423 M 1 693 M 1 693 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 178 M 212 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 9 601
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Europcar Mobility Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,01 €
Last Close Price 1,15 €
Spread / Highest target 91,8%
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Caroline Parot Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Paul Bailly Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Baldassari Group Chief Countries & Operations Officer
Luc Etienne Péligry Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Deux Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA-73.53%212
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.38.68%9 256
SIXT SE6.14%4 584
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.16.53%2 618
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-1.05%1 055
BARLOWORLD LIMITED-34.45%976
