THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS: POSITIVE QUARTERLY ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA, THANKS TO COST ADAPTATION MEASURES TAKEN SINCE Q1 2020 BUSINESS STILL IMPACTED BY COVID-19 FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING LAUNCHED

Following, as stated in the press release issued on 2020, October 14th, the receipt of requisite majority consents from holders of its Senior Notes and EC Finance plc's Senior Secured Notes and execution of supplemental indentures, a Mandataire ad hoc has been appointed at Europcar Mobility Group. The Group's objective, through discussions with its corporate debt creditors with a view to achieving a financial restructuring, is to ensure a sustainable capital structure adapted to its level of revenue, with reduced corporate indebtedness and appropriate liquidity. The market will be informed in due time of the outcome of these discussions, the duration of which is currently undetermined.

Caroline Parot, CEO of Europcar Mobility Group, declared:

"Despite a Summer activity impacted by Covid-19, resulting in a Q3 revenue down -50% vs Q3 2019, our Group managed to generate positive Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, at €54m post IFRS 16, thanks to the strong adaptation measures we took over the course of H1 in the framework of our 'Reboot' plan.

Relying on the flexibility and adaptability of our operating model, our cost adaptation efforts for the full year 2020 will come close to €1bn savings. However, in a volatile and highly uncertain business environment, as the Covid-19 outbreak develops again at an unpredictable pace, we consider that we can no longer provide a FY 2020 guidance.

Regarding our mid-term perspectives, 'Connect', our strategic plan based on the crisis aftermath, will help us accelerate our transformation and reshape our Group around new customers' needs and expectations, notably in their digital dimension.

We are therefore fully confident in our capacity, with the adapted indebtedness level and capital structure which should stem from the financial restructuring process we are currently managing, to fully benefit from the Travel & Leisure industry rebound and progressive recovery, when they happen."

Europcar Mobility Group invites you to its 9M 2020 Results Conference Call on:

Monday, October 26th, at 8:00am CET

Dial-in Access telephone numbers:

France: +33 (0)1 70 72 25 50

Germany: +49 (0)89 20303 5709

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9125

USA: +1 929-477-0402

Confirmation code: 7779542

Webcast: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1376301&tp_key=a733279dd5

Slides related to the results of the first 9 months 2020 are available on the Group's website https://investors.europcar- group.com/results-centerin the "Financial documentation" section.

