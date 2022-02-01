EFIC1 and Azerion Today Proceed With the Completion of the Business Combination

The first day of listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam under the new name

“Azerion Group N.V.” and ticker symbol “AZRN” expected to be 2 February 2022

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with article 17(1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reference is made to the joint press release issued by European FinTech IPO Company 1 B.V. (“EFIC1”), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: EFIC1 and EFICW), and Azerion Holding B.V. (“Azerion”), a high-growth, EBITDA profitable, digital entertainment and media company, on 13 December 2021 announcing that they have reached a definitive agreement to create a business combination (the “Business Combination”) pursuant to which EFIC1 will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Azerion (the “Business Combination Agreement”).

In connection with the Business Combination, EFIC1 and Azerion also entered into subscription agreements with certain investors (including certain sponsors of EFIC1 or certain affiliates of EFIC1’s sponsors), pursuant to which such investors agreed to purchase and subscribe for ordinary shares in EFIC1 for an aggregate amount of EUR 23.15 million (the “Subscription Agreements”).

The Business Combination Agreement as well as the Subscription Agreements contain certain (waivable) customary completion conditions.

EFIC1, Azerion and Azerion’s shareholders have now determined that all conditions under each of the Subscription Agreements and the Business Combination Agreement have either been fulfilled or waived and will proceed with the completion of the sponsors and co-investors placement and the Business Combination.

The Business Combination is expected to be completed later today, 1 February 2022, with the remaining structuring steps as approved by EFIC1’s shareholders at the extraordinary meeting of shareholders held on 31 January 2022 (such as the conversion of the legal form of EFIC1 into a limited company (naamloze vennootschap)) taking place during the morning of 2 February 2022. The combined entity will furthermore be renamed “Azerion Group N.V.” and its ordinary shares and warrants are expected to commence trading on Euronext Amsterdam on 2 February 2022 under the ticker symbols “AZRN” and “AZRNW”, respectively.

PRESS AND INVESTOR INFORMATION EFIC1

Press contacts: Marion Banide (banide@hague.company; +31 (0) 62 144 1396) and Matthias Goldbeck

(matthias.goldbeck@ccounselors.com; +49 (0) 172 842 7007).

Investor contacts: ir@efic1.com or +31 (20) 240 4240.



