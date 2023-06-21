Advanced search
    EHCS   NL0015000K10

EUROPEAN HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION & GROWTH COMPANY B.V.

(EHCS)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:52:31 2023-06-16 am EDT
10.10 EUR   +2.02%
European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. and Croma-Pharma GmbH agree on award and transfer of four treasury shares for each ten public shares that public shareholders do not redeem
PU
03:44aEuropean Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.v. : Public disclosure of inside information
EQ
05/16European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V convenes annual general meeting of shareholders and publishes shareholder circular relating to proposed business combination with Croma-Pharma GmbH
EQ
European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth B : European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. and Croma-Pharma GmbH agree on award and transfer of four treasury shares for each ten public shares that public shareholders do not redeem and in

06/21/2023 | 08:09am EDT
European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.
European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date21 jun 2023 - 09:51
Statutory nameEuropean Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.
TitleEuropean Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. and Croma-Pharma GmbH agree on award and transfer of four treasury shares for each ten public shares that public shareholders do not redeem and in
Previous result

Attachments

Disclaimer

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company BV published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 12:08:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -30,1 M -32,8 M -32,8 M
Net cash 2022 204 M 223 M 223 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 202 M 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 11,2%
Managers and Directors
Cornelius Baur Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefan Winners Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Rudolph Executive director & Chief Investment Officer
Axel Herberg Vice Chairman
Stefan Oschmann Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EUROPEAN HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION & GROWTH COMPANY B.V.1.51%220
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)9.67%60 140
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.91%24 054
HAL TRUST0.67%11 672
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.14.70%10 329
LIFCO AB (PUBL)30.35%9 522
