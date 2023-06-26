EQS-Ad-hoc: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. removes shareholders’ votes on proposed business combination with Croma-Pharma GmbH from agenda of general meeting



26-Jun-2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. removes shareholders’ votes on proposed business combination with Croma-Pharma GmbH from agenda of general meeting

Munich, June 26, 2023

European Healthcare Acquisitions & Growth Company B.V. (EHC) removes the voting items 8 up to and including 18 relating to the proposed business combination, in particular, the entering into and approval of the business combination with Croma-Pharma GmbH (Croma) from the agenda of the general meeting taking place on June 27, 2023 as a virtual general meeting.

EHC’s today’s decision to remove these agenda items is based on the results of the redemption period and secured private investments in public equity (PIPE) proceeds communicated on June 23, 2023 as well as further discussions with potential investors, EHC’s shareholders, Croma and the Croma shareholders. Such discussions did not result in sufficient PIPE proceeds or a further amendment of the minimum cash condition.

EHC remains convinced that Croma is an attractive asset and target company for a business combination and aims at continuing discussions with Croma and the Croma shareholders as well as with EHC’s shareholders and potential new investors. EHC believes that a changing capital market environment and additional time to negotiate with and to convince investors may result in favorable terms for a potential business combination with Croma. There is no assurance though that EHC will be able to agree on new terms with Croma and the Croma shareholders. If such discussions and negotiations are successful, EHC will convene an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting resolving upon such business combination. EHC has until November 17, 2023 to complete a business combination, unless an its shareholders resolve on the extension of the originally 24-month business combination deadline.

Redemption notices received from shareholders were subject to the approval of the proposed business combination and the fulfilment of certain closing conditions, including the minimum cash condition. Thus, shareholders who submitted their redemption declarations will not be entitled to any payments at this stage. All shareholders will remain shareholders of EHC. EHC’s public shares will continue to trade and can be sold and purchased over or outside of the stock exchange. If a new business combination is proposed, EHC’s public shareholders will have the right to redeem their shares again if they do not decide to remain invested in EHC.

The general meeting will start on June 27, 2023, 10:00 a.m. CEST, and resolve on voting items 2 up to and including 7, in particular, approval of the financial statements for the financial year 2022 and the discharge of the directors of EHC for their responsibilities in the financial year 2022.

About Croma

Croma is a global player in the minimally invasive aesthetics market and a leading European manufacturer of premium quality hyaluronic acid syringes. The company offers a comprehensive and innovative aesthetics portfolio including botulinum toxin, fillers, lifting threads and biostimulators complemented by its own skincare brand. Founded in 1976 by a pharmacist couple, Croma-Pharma GmbH is a family company headquartered in Austria where it also operates its manufacturing plant. With 550 employees, 13 subsidiaries in Europe and Brazil, two joint ventures and 60 exclusive export partners, it distributes its products in 80 markets globally, including the US, Canada, China, Australia and New Zealand. It also operates as a contract manufacturer in orthopaedics and ophthalmology. For more information please visit croma.at.

About EHC

EHC is an operators-led special purpose acquisition company. With its exclusive focus on healthcare, EHC is the first of its kind in Europe and benefits from excellent investment opportunities driven by the market’s underlying fundamentals and an excellent value creation potential. In addition, the Sponsors have created a novel structure which materially innovates the special purpose vehicle concept to allow a very attractive alignment of interests of all stakeholders.

Media Enquiries EHC

FGS Global

Kai Peter Rath

+49 171 861 98 06

kai.rath@fgsglobal.com

Important Notice

